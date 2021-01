NORWALK, Conn., and TOKYO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, announced that it has launched Vermilion, its flagship portfolio reporting solution, in Japan. Asset Management One Co., Ltd., (AM-One), is the first Japanese client to select FactSet’s Vermilion for domestic use due to its ability to create highly customized and detailed reports while increasing efficiency and transparency.

"As one of the largest asset management companies in Japan and Asia, we aim to provide top-level solutions and services to our clients globally,” said Yasumitsu Mori, Managing Executive Officer, Head of Investment Trust Marketing Div., Asset Management One Co., Ltd. “By implementing Vermilion, a state-of-the-art reporting system, it will be possible to improve the quality and efficiency of our document creation while providing the highest level of customer service, which we continually strive to improve.”

Vermilion is widely used by global asset management firms and allows users to produce enhanced client-facing reports and communications using automation technology. FactSet will work with AM-One to implement Vermilion across the company, resulting in a faster process that simultaneously incorporates more comprehensive data. The product eliminates the need to create Excel reports by allowing users to build report templates that can be customized to individual client demand, including design and format, that will then be automatically generated. It also automates the approval and distribution process, increasing firm-wide transparency and helping streamline the reporting workflow across the front, middle, and back office.

“Monthly portfolio reporting remains a highly manual process in Japan,” said Yumi Tanaka, Regional Director of FactSet, Japan. “Our automated solution leverages cutting-edge technology and data integration to help improve the reporting workflow. The Japanese market is ripe for such a solution and we are seeing positive signs of interest.”

About FactSet

