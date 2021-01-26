Austin, TX, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 26th, 2021 - iGrafx has been named a Market Leader in the Business Process Management (BPM) Software category for the Winter 2021 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers. FeaturedCustomers is the leading customer success content marketing platform for B2B business software & services helping potential B2B buyers make informed purchasing decisions through vendor validated customer success content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.

FeaturedCustomers evaluated all the potential Business Process Management (BPM) Software companies on its platform for possible inclusion in the report. Only 25 companies met the criteria needed for being included in the Winter 2021 Business Process Management (BPM) Software Customer Success Report. iGrafx earned a Market Leader award in the category.

The Customer Success Report is based on the curation of authenticated case studies, testimonials, and videos from across the web, telling a complete story of vendors in the Business Process Management (BPM) Software space through real customer experiences. Rankings are determined by multiple factors including total number of customer success content, social media and market presence, vendor momentum based on web traffic and search trends, and additional data aggregated from online sources and media properties.

Market Leader - The Market Leader designation is awarded to vendors with substantial customer base & market share and enough customer success content to validate their vision. Leaders have the highest ratio of customer success content, content quality score, and social media presence relative to company size. Highly rated by customers, iGrafx consistently publishes high quality, vendor produced customer success content and curates quality customer references from multiple third-party sites.

The full report, along with iGrafx’s profile, is available for you to download here:

https://www.featuredcustomers.com/vendor/igrafx

“We are extremely pleased to be recognized as a Market Leader by FeaturedCustomers,” said Robert Thacker, Global Director of Product Marketing at iGrafx. “The fact that this recognition is based on user testimonials and rankings makes this even more meaningful and is a testament to our software and services capabilities.”

About iGrafx:

iGrafx believes that process is at the center of everything. They deliver business transformation software that turns your processes into a portfolio of valuable assets. Their Process Knowledge Center is the foundation of a Business Transformation Platform providing the most collaborative & comprehensive platform for process discovery & analysis, RPA & workflow automation, customer journey, governance, risk, compliance, and more. Our solutions are available as SaaS and private cloud deployment and are the most scalable, currently supporting the largest, global enterprises with over 100k users.

About FeaturedCustomers:

FeaturedCustomers, the world’s only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day their platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB’s. For more information, visit their website.

XXX

Christina Dieckmeyer iGrafx 3177507443 christina.dieckmeyer@igrafx.com