FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica, Inc., the leader in Intelligent Virtual Assistants helping organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale, today announced they have successfully completed a SOC 2 Type II audit. The company’s security policies, procedures and practices are now certified as SOC 2 compliant as established by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).

As Conversica’s rapid growth continues, achieving SOC 2 Certification is not only a requirement for doing business with mid-market and enterprise companies, it is also an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to being good data stewards. Conversica undertook the 10-month process of becoming certified to ensure the security of customer data and systems, meeting the growing customer demand for third party validation of security claims. The audit, completed by A-lign, confirms internal controls designed and implemented by Conversica to meet security principles and requirements set forth in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security.

“Our customers place an immense amount of trust in us to be good stewards of their company and customer data and we are committed to continually earning that trust with mature, industry-accepted practices around security and privacy,” said Mark Jancola, Chief Technical Officer and Vice President of Engineering at Conversica. “The processes we have in place, meeting the requirements of SOC 2, form the basis of a scalable platform that enable us to help organizations attract, acquire, and grow customers at scale.”

The SOC 2 report, available to all existing and potential customers, provides visibility into security controls in place for the implementation and use of Conversica’s Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs) which help revenue-generating teams across marketing, sales, and customer success engage with prospects, leads and customers across multiple digital channels through a personalized touch at scale, which in today’s digital-first world is more important now than ever.

SOC 2 certification is one of the many standards Conversica is compliant with including GDPR and CCPA. Read more about our Security and Compliance practices here https://www.conversica.com/privacy-shield/.

