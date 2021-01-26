Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Last Mile Delivery Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Last Mile Delivery market is expected to reach $7.84 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during 2019 to 2026. The movement of goods from a distribution centre to the end-user which is usually the last delivery destination is known as last mile delivery. The focus of last mile delivery companies is mainly on delivery of good to the end-user as fast as possible.
Factors such as continuous growth in the demand on-time delivery by the consumers and integration of automated technologies are driving the market growth. However, inadequate structure of transportation and parcel deliveries are restraining the market growth.
Based on technology, the drones segment is going to have a lucrative growth. As the scope of parcel delivery is widening, the use of drones is rising as they overcome the challenges caused due to cars. The drones are capable of fulfilling ample of needs as the drones are designed in such a way that evade delays and surface congestion while enabling customized delivery at affordable prices.
The key vendors mentioned are CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), DHL (Deutsche Post AG), DSV A/S, FedEex Corporation, GEODIS, KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG, Nippon Express Co Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc and XPO Logistics Inc.
Delivery Times Covered:
Types Covered:
Topographies Covered:
Vehicle Types Covered:
Technologies Covered:
Applications Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Last Mile Delivery Market, by Delivery Time
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Same-Day Delivery
5.3 Regular Delivery
6 Global Last Mile Delivery Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Customer-To-Customer [C2C]
6.3 Business-To-Consumer [B2C]
6.4 Business-To-Business [B2B]
7 Global Last Mile Delivery Market, by Topography
7.1 Introduction
7.2 High-Density Cities
7.3 Low Density Cities
7.4 Medium-Density Cities
7.5 Rural
8 Global Last Mile Delivery Market, by Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Autonomous Vehicle
8.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
8.4 Light Commercial Vehicle and Vans
8.5 Motorcycle
8.6 Robots and Drones
8.7 Two & Three Wheelers
9 Global Last Mile Delivery Market, by Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Autonomous Ground Vehicles
9.3 Droids
9.4 Drones
9.5 Semi-Autonomous Vehicles
10 Global Last Mile Delivery Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 3C Products
10.3 Consumer Product Delivery
10.4 Fresh Products
11 Global Last Mile Delivery Market, by End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Chemicals Industry
11.3 Commercial Use
11.4 Food & Beverage Industry
11.5 Government Use
11.6 Groceries
11.7 Hi-Tech Product Industry
11.8 Mails
11.9 Packages
11.10 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry
11.11 Residential Use
11.12 Retail
12 Global Last Mile Delivery Market, by Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Strategic Benchmarking
14 Vendors Landscape
14.1 CEVA Logistics AG
14.2 DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)
14.3 DHL (Deutsche Post AG)
14.4 DSV A/S
14.5 FedEx Corporation
14.6 GEODIS
14.7 KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG
14.8 Nippon Express Co Ltd
14.9 United Parcel Service Inc
14.10 XPO Logistics Inc
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
