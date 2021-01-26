New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antacid Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Dosage Form ; Drug Class ; Distribution Channel and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010024/?utm_source=GNW

However, low awareness associated with gastrointestinal disorders in low-income economies is restricting the market growth.



Obesity is a major risk factor for the development of GERD.The excess of belly fat causes pressure on the stomach, and the development of a hiatal hernia leads to backflow of acid.



Also, increased relaxation of lower esophageal sphincter (LES) in obese people causes higher acid reflux.

As per the study ‘The Association Between Obesity and GERD: A Review of the Epidemiological Evidence’ overweight or people with high BMI (25–30 kg/m²) or people who are obese with BMI >30 kg/m² often suffer from acidity or GERD.

As per the WHO, over 1.9 billion adults were overweight in 2016. Of which over 650 million were obese. Furthermore, as per the Statistics on Obesity, Physical Activity and Diet, England, 2020, in England, the majority of adults were overweight or obese; 67% of men and 60% of women. Additionally, as per the CDC National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), the prevalence of obesity was 42.4% in the US in 2017~2018. Similarly, obesity is a major health concern in China. According to the study database by researchers at Chinese National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Beijing, the prevalence of obesity increased over three times from 2004 to 2014 across China, whereas the rate of abdominal obesity increased by more than 50%. Thus, growing obesity favors the growth of the market.



Based on dosage form, the antacid market is segmented into tablet, liquid, and others.In 2019, the tablet segment held the largest share of the market.



The liquid segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year.Based on drug class, the market was segmented into proton pump inhibitors, H2 antagonist, and acid neutralizers.



In 2019, The proton pump inhibitors segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on distribution channel, the antacid market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.



The retail pharmacy segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



World Health Organization, National Health Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Canadian Digestive Health Foundation, and Canadian Association of Gastroenterology, along with company websites, are the major primary and secondary sources cited while preparing this report.

