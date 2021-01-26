Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cryogenic Vials Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cryogenic vials market is expected to reach $218.08 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019 to 2026. Cryogenic vials are utilized for the long-term storage of samples and are considered to be the best and most leak-resistant for this purpose. It is highly useful for the storage of various specimens and also different biological materials at ultra-low temperatures. The superfast thread design of the vial helps in the removal as well as tightening. They are mostly packaged in exclusive safety-lock bags that are tamper-proof.



The factors such as increased growth and expansion of pharmaceutical industries across the globe, growing prominence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and communicable diseases, increasing command in drug research, and increasing pace of industrialization are driving the market growth. However, high cost associated with cryogenic vials is expected to restrain the market growth.



Depending on the product type, self-standing cryogenic vials segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to their extensive uptake since they don't need extra storage space. Self-standing cryogenic vials are preferred because they eliminate the need of an extra storage space for putting them into cryogenic racks which is mandatorily required for round bottom cryogenic vials.



The key vendors mentioned are Incell Technologies, Azer Scientific, Inc., E&K Scientific Products, Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Corning Incorporated, VWR International LLC, BioCision, LLC, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd, Starlab International GmbH, Ziath Ltd, Argos Technologies, Inc, BIOLOGIX GROUP LTD, Evergreen Scientific, and CELLTREAT Scientific Products.



Capacity Types Covered:

5 ml and Above

2 ml-5 ml

1 ml-2 ml

0.5 ml-1 ml

Product Types Covered:

Round Bottom

Self-Standing

Material Types Covered:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Closure Types Covered:

Internal Thread

External Thread

End Users Covered:

Drug Manufacturing

Healthcare Institutions

Clinical Research Organizations

Hospital & Diagnostic Center

Pharma / Biotechnological Manufacturer

Sterilities Covered:

Non-Sterile

Gamma Irradiated

Sterile

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Capacity Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 5ml and Above

5.3 2ml-5ml

5.4 1ml-2ml

5.5 0.5ml-1ml



6 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Round Bottom

6.3 Self-Standing



7 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyethylene (PE)

7.3 Polypropylene (PP)

7.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

7.5 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

7.6 Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

7.7 High-density polyethylene (HDPE)



8 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Closure Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Internal Thread

8.3 External Thread



9 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Drug Manufacturing

9.3 Healthcare Institutions

9.4 Clinical Research Organizations

9.5 Hospital & Diagnostic Center

9.6 Pharma / Biotechnological Manufacturer



10 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Sterility

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Non-Sterile

10.3 Gamma Irradiated

10.4 Sterile



11 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Strategic Benchmarking



13 Vendors Landscape

13.1 Incell Technologies

13.2 Azer Scientific, Inc.

13.3 E&K Scientific Products, Inc.

13.4 DWK Life Sciences GmbH

13.5 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

13.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.7 Corning Incorporated

13.8 VWR International LLC

13.9 BioCision, LLC

13.10 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd

13.11 Starlab International GmbH

13.12 Ziath Ltd

13.13 Argos Technologies, Inc

13.14 BIOLOGIX GROUP LTD

13.15 Evergreen Scientific

13.16 CELLTREAT Scientific Products



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80nrt8

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900