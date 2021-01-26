Austin, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNBRANDED Austin is the newest laser tattoo removal provider in Texas’ capital city. With a commitment to results, UNBRANDED Austin is dedicated to providing an advanced solution for tattoo regret using the Astanza Duality Q-switched Nd:YAG laser. UNBRANDED Austin specializes in removing unwanted ink through complete tattoo removal, selective removal, and fading for cover-up tattoos. The up-and-coming laser practice also offers pigmented lesion removal and vascular lesion removal for individuals interested in revitalizing their skin.

“UNBRANDED Austin was founded to help people regain control of their skin. Nothing feels worse than seeing a tattoo that you no longer identify with. We want our clients to know that unwanted ink and tattoo regret don’t have to be permanent,” said Alan Pontious, owner. “Our passion for tattoo removal and helping others paired with our Duality laser’s impressive power is what makes us Austin’s superior choice for the best removal treatments and results.”

UNBRANDED Austin uses the Astanza Duality Q-switched laser to perform all tattoo removal and aesthetic procedures at their practice. This state-of-the-art laser produces high peak power and an ultra-short pulse duration for optimal ink shattering and faster tattoo ink clearance. The Duality’s reliable wavelengths, 1064 nm and 532 nm deliver complete removal on a wide range of ink colors and are safe to use on all skin types.

"UNBRANDED Austin prioritizes patient satisfaction and great results above all else. They aim to help customers receive the best treatments possible using cutting-edge technology," said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Sales Representative. "The Astanza Duality is our flagship device, and we know it will deliver outstanding results to the greater Austin area.

UNBRANDED Austin is currently offering 10% off laser tattoo removal treatments and packages for Valentine's Day through February 14, 2021.

About UNBRANDED Austin

UNBRANDED Austin is a laser tattoo removal clinic that also provides aesthetic pigmented lesion and vascular lesion removal treatments. They focus on removing unwanted tattoos at an affordable price. Alan Pontious, owner and operator, is a licensed vocational nurse (LVN) and expert at laser tattoo removal. He earned the Certified Laser Specialist, and Laser Safety Officer's designations from New Look Laser College and is highly knowledgeable in operating Q-switched lasers.

UNBRANDED Austin offers free consultations to new and existing customers as well as special discounts and treatment packages. To schedule an appointment, call (512) 300-0776 or visit https://unbrandedatx.com/. UNBRANDED Austin is located at 5511 Parkcrest Dr. Suite 203, Austin, TX 78731.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

Astanza Laser Astanza Laser (800) 364-9010 info@astanzalaser.com