The report will provide details about the orthodontics and orthopedics used in the treatment of dental disease and facial dental surgery, as well as how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This report will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of orthodontics and orthopedics with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment between companies. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analyses, prevalence or incidence of dental diseases, and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the current report. The report includes market projections for 2025 and market shares for key players.

The report segments the market for orthodontics and orthopedics based on devices and geography.

Based on devices, the market is segmented into fixed and removable devices. Fixed devices are further segmented into braces (metal wired braces, ceramic wired braces, lingual braces), other metal braces, maintainers, and other fixed appliances (for tongue thrusting or thumb sucking). The market size includes devices and major brands on sale and serviceable in the market. Based on removable devices, the market is segmented into aligners, headgear, lip and cheek bumpers, palatal expanders, retainers, and splints.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2025.

Report Includes:

27 data tables and 15 additional tables

An overview of the global market for orthodontic and orthopedic devices within the industry

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018-2020, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, South Africa, and GCC countries

Description of gneuromuscular (GNM) orthopedic/orthodontics, advantages and disadvantages of dental surgery, and trends of the orthodontic and orthopedic market

Coverage of incidence and epidemiology of dental diseases, currently marketed branded drugs, along with a regulatory and pricing analysis of the orthodontic and orthopedic devices

Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the global orthodontic and orthopedic market vs. the overall global economy

Assessment of market opportunities for orthodontic and orthopedic medical devices, their market potential, challenges, and other macroeconomic factors affecting the overall marketplace

Market share analysis of the leading industry participants and coverage of major developments such as key M&A deals, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading market players, including 3M Co., American Orthodontics, Envista Holdings Corp., Institut Straumann AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Orthodontics and Orthopedics

New Era of Orthodontics and Orthopedics

Dental Diseases and Surgery

Dental Market and Overview

Trends in the Market for Orthodontic and Orthopedic Devices

Customized and Individualize Smile Design System

Demand for Copper-Titanium and Nickel Wires

Usage of New Scanners and Miniscrews

Demand for Self-Ligating and Invisible Braces

Increasingly Fast Orthodontic Treatment

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rapid Development and Advancement of Dental Technology

Rise in Geriatric Population and Related Orthodontic Surgery

Rise in Demand of Dental Care

Increasing Health Expenditures and Disposable Income

Market Restraints

Common Side Effects of Braces

Risks and Complications of Orthodontic Treatment

Lack of Awareness and Penetration in Developing Countries

Market Opportunities

Rise in Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Gaining Popularity for Dental Tourism

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Device

Introduction

Fixed Devices

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Braces

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Maintainers

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Other Fixed Appliances

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Removable Devices

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Aligners

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Headgear

Types of Headgear

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Lip and Cheek Bumpers

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Palatal Expander

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Retainers and Removable Space Maintainers (RSM)

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Splints

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Market Size and Forecast

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Size and Forecast

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Regulatory Environment

Regulations in the U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Reimbursement Scenario

Conclusion

Chapter 8 Impact of COVID-19

Global Analysis of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Care

Changes in Dental Care

Conclusion

Chapter 9 Medical Tourism and Costs

Prices of Devices by Region/Country

United States

Europe

Medical Tourism

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Global Analysis of Company Market Shares

Key Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

3M Co.

Align Technology Inc.

American Orthodontics

DB Orthodontics

Dentsply Sirona

Envista Holdings Corp.

GC Corp.

Henry Schein Orthodontics

Institut Straumann Ag

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dtuw3j

