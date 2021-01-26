New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Weighing System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010022/?utm_source=GNW

As per the National Safety Council (NSC), the total number of accidents involved a US-registered civilian aircraft surged from 1,315 in 2017 to 1,347 in 2018. The crew’s actions and their mistakes in calculating the weight and balance lead to the loss of control of the aircraft during takeoff, thus, causing accidents. The risk of having a weight-related accident with cargo flights is much higher than passenger flights due to errors in the load sheet and incorrect loading. Various prominent aircraft weighing system market players are actively involved in developing and producing efficient weighing systems for all types of aircraft. The aircraft weighing systems resolve most of the weight and balance problems with accuracy during the weighing operation. Thus, owing to growing concern related to safety of aircraft is fueling the growth of the aircraft weighing systems market.

The floor scale models can be paired with a range of digital indicators, software, and accessories for a complete weighing and data management solution.When an aircraft is placed on the scale and balanced, it sometimes has to use component in order to support the weighing procedure.



For instance, to weigh a taildragger airplane, it is essential to elevate the tail to get the airplane level.To level the airplane, a jack is placed on the scale and is used to lift the suspension point line.



The floor-standing weighing system includes a load cell, placed on an aircraft jack, and an aircraft is lifted until the weight of the aircraft is suspended by the load cell.An aircraft requires to be in a flight level attitude when it is weighed.



If an aircraft is sitting on floor scales, the only way to level the aircraft might be to deflate tires and landing gear struts. When an aircraft is weighed using a floor-standing scale, leveling the aircraft is easy by simply adjusting the height with the jacks. Increasing deliveries of various aircraft are expected to surge the demand for the aircraft weighing systems market during the forecast period.

The COVID–19 outbreak has decimated the demand for aircraft globally, which reflected significantly lower volumes of orders among the airframe manufacturers, which resulted in a lower number of airframe production. The decline in production volumes adversely affected the businesses of various component manufacturers and associated technologies. Thus, the aircraft weighing system market players’ businesses have been severely affected by destabilization in aircraft production

The overall the aircraft weighing systems market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the aircraft weighing systems market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the aircraft weighing systems market. HKM Messtechnik; NicolScales; Fema Airport; General Electrodynamics Corporation; Henk Maas; Intercomp; Jackson Aircraft Weighing Systems LLC; Langa Industrial S.A.; Vishay Precision Group, INC; and Teknoscale OY are among a few players operating in the aircraft weighing systems market.

