HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ritter Insurance Marketing (Ritter), a national leader in Medicare and life insurance contracts and sales technology, has announced its merger with Ohio-based Quick Insured Brokerage (QIB), an independent wholesale brokerage agency.



The purchase expands Ritter’s growing footprint into Ohio, as well as Georgia and Indiana, where QIB operates local offices. Through the new partnership, QIB agents will receive access to industry-leading technology, like the Ritter Platform CRM and Medicareful enrollment platform, and wide-ranging training and sales support.

“We are thrilled to provide more robust resources to QIB and their agents while sharing our commitment to retaining relationships and a local and personal presence in Ohio, Georgia, and Indiana,” Ritter President Craig Ritter said. “This new partnership allows us to continue expanding our presence and agent service model into the Midwest’s Medicare market.”

QIB’s philosophy ensures local, one-to-one agent support by staffing offices in every state they offer a product in. QIB President Lincoln T. LaFayette welcomes the growth opportunities that merging with Ritter will provide his base of agents.

“Over many years, we’ve come to know Ritter as a quality family-run business,” LaFayette said. “Now, bringing Quick Insured and our brokers under Ritter’s banner will provide direct access to more carriers, management tools and continuity planning for agencies, and Ritter’s technology platform for online quoting, comparing, and enrolling.”

Under the terms of the acquisition, Quick Insured Brokerage will become Quick Insured Brokerage, a Ritter Company. LaFayette will continue on as QIB President and QIB staff will continue serving the independent insurance agents they work with today from each of their regional office locations.

About Ritter Insurance Marketing

Ritter Insurance Marketing is a field marketing organization supporting independent insurance agents in the senior health and life insurance markets. Based in Harrisburg, Pa., Ritter has satellite offices in Uniondale, NY; Omaha, NE; and Scottsdale, AZ. More than 220 full-time Ritter employees support the business of thousands of independent insurance agents in all 50 states. Ritter's proprietary software development and agent service departments develop and market leading business solutions for insurance agents. For more information, visit www.ritterim.com.

About Quick Insured Brokerage

Quick Insured Brokerage (QIB) is an independent wholesale brokerage agency, headquartered in Medina, Ohio, with additional locations in Sandusky, Ohio, Gainesville, Ga., and Fort Wayne, Ind. QIB focuses on providing personal agent service to those selling to the individual health and life markets. Their contract lineup includes Medicare Advantage, D-SNP, Part D prescription drug plan, Medicare Supplement, hospital indemnity, cancer, dental, vision, ACA, short-term care, life, annuities, and final expense insurance plans. For more information, visit www.quickinsuredbrokerage.com.

Contact: Craig Ritter 800-769-1847