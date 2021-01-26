Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Professional Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud professional services market grew at a CAGR of around 20% during 2014-2019. Cloud professional services provide targeted guidance and technical expertise to help organizations manage their cloud-based infrastructure flexibly and cost-effectively. These services are delivered through various tools, practices and frameworks, which assist enterprises in simplifying and focusing on their everyday business activities and improving productivity. Nowadays, service providers are offering automated cloud environment solutions to speed up the product development cycle, minimize overall operating costs and prevent human errors in manufacturing facilities.
The rising focus on digitizing business processes is encouraging the utilization of cloud computing across various industry verticals to improve business agility and protect sensitive data and workloads. This represents one of the key factors spurring the global cloud professional services market growth. The widespread adoption of robotics on account of the emerging automation trends in manufacturing processes is further positively influencing the demand for cloud professional services to deploy robotic applications on the cloud.
Apart from this, service providers are integrating cloud platforms with analytics tools, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and development and operations (DevOps) to run a hybrid cloud environment. This, along with the rising emphasis on creating an agile information technology (IT) environment to stay competitive in changing market conditions, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of remote working models due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is escalating the demand for cloud computing solutions to maintain business continuity. This, in turn, is anticipated to stimulate the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global cloud professional services market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cloud professional services market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, service, organization size, deployment model and end use industry.
Breakup by Service:
Breakup by Organization Size:
Breakup by Deployment Model:
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Breakup by Region:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accenture PLC, Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone), Oracle Corporation and SAP SE.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cloud Professional Services Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Service
6.1 Platform as a Service (Paas)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Software as a Service (SaaS)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Organization Size
7.1 Small Enterprises
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Medium Enterprises
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Large Enterprises
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Model
8.1 Public Cloud
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Private Cloud
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Hybrid Cloud
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.1 BFSI
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Government
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Education
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 IT and Telecom
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Healthcare
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Energy and Utilities
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Manufacturing
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Accenture PLC
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Atos SE
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Capgemini SE
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Dell Technologies Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Fujitsu Limited
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 HCL Technologies Limited
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Infosys Limited
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Microsoft Corporation
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone)
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.13 Oracle Corporation
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13.3 Financials
15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.14 SAP SE
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14.3 Financials
15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/an64b5
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: