Prestigious Prize Presented to Distinguish Leading-Edge Researchers in Europe

Dr. Schumacher Recognized for the Development of Technologies to Study the Role of the Immune System in Cancer Progression and for the Improvement of Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, today announced that Ton Schumacher, Ph.D., Principal Investigator at the Netherlands Cancer Institute and chair of Allogene’s Scientific Advisory Board, has been awarded the 2021 Jeantet-Collen Prize for Translational Medicine. The award is presented every year by the Louis-Jeantet Foundation to distinguish leading-edge researchers in Europe, foster scientific excellence, and honor awardees conducting fundamental and translational research that is of considerable significance for medicine.

“Dr. Schumacher’s contributions to the field of cancer immunotherapy continue to break down barriers for new innovations in cancer treatment. We are delighted that his work continues to be recognized by prestigious awards such as the Jeantet-Collen Prize,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene. “As an internationally renowned immunologist and researcher and Allogene’s Scientific Advisory Board Chair, we are grateful for his leadership and counsel as we advance the first AlloCAR T therapies for patients.”

Dr. Schumacher was awarded the 2021 Jeantet-Collen Prize for Translational Medicine for his work in cancer immunotherapy research and groundbreaking contributions to the understanding of how the immune system recognizes cancer cells and the antitumor activity of novel cancer immunotherapies. As the award recipient, Dr. Schumacher will receive funding to continue his novel research understanding the immune microenvironment during tumor transition and to predict which tumor antigens are recognized by T cells, in order to achieve novel diagnostic and therapeutic opportunities.

In addition to his role at the Netherlands Cancer Institute in Amsterdam, Dr. Schumacher is Professor of Immunotechnology at Leiden University Medical Center, a member of Oncode Institute, the virtual Dutch cancer research institute, and Venture Partner at Third Rock Ventures. He has founded four biotechnology companies focused on immuno-oncology, including most recently, Neogene Therapeutics, which works to provide unique access to tumor-specific, TIL-derived TCRs for engineered T cell therapy in solid cancers. He previously co-founded AIMM Therapeutics, Neon Therapeutics and T Cell Factory and served as Chief Scientific Officer of Kite Pharma EU. In addition to the Jeantet-Collen prize, Dr. Schumacher is a recipient of, among others, the Amsterdam Inventor Award, Queen Wilhelmina Cancer Research Award, San Salvatore Award, Meyenburg Cancer Research Award, the William B. Coley Award and the Stevin Award of the Dutch Research Council.

