PINE BLUFF, Ark., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (the “Company” or “Simmons”), parent company of Simmons Bank, today announced net income of $254.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $237.8 million for 2019, an increase of $17.0 million, or 7.2%. Diluted earnings per share were $2.31 for 2020, a decrease of $0.10 or 4.2%, compared to the prior year. Included in the 2020 results were $9.4 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and net branch right-sizing costs and the gains on the sales of branches in Texas and Colorado. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $264.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $269.6 million for 2019, a decrease of $5.3 million, or 2.0%. Core diluted earnings per share were $2.40, a decrease of $0.33 or 12.1%, from 2019.



Fourth quarter 2020 net income was $53.0 million compared to $52.7 million for the same period in 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.49 for the fourth quarters of both 2020 and 2019. Excluding $9.0 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and net branch right-sizing costs, fourth quarter 2020 core earnings were $62.0 million, a decrease of $9.1 million, or 12.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.57, a decrease of $0.09, or 13.6%, from the same period in 2019.

“As we look back on a very challenging year, we are very proud of the teamwork and results we achieved,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation. “We mobilized over 1,500 associates to work from home at times during the year while maintaining our ability to serve our customers. We provided over 8,000 PPP loans totaling almost $1 billion to businesses that faced extraordinary uncertainty and helped support over 100,000 jobs. We integrated Landmark Bank into Simmons Bank, not without some obstacles due to COVID-19 restrictions, but our associates persevered to get the job done. We contributed $3 million to the Simmons First Foundation to support conservation projects throughout our service area. We enhanced our digital banking offerings, and our customers have benefitted from their ability to conduct their business when they want, where they want. We worked diligently to position ourselves with less risk and with the capacity to help the economy recover from the economic crisis caused by COVID-19. We increased our dividend to our shareholders, and our profitability was excellent, especially under the circumstances. Also during 2020, we successfully completed our regulatory exam cycle, including our first CFPB exam. I, personally, could not be prouder of our team.”

Selected Highlights: FY 2020 FY 2019 4th Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019 Net income $254.9 million $237.8 million $53.0 million $52.7 million Diluted earnings per share $2.31 $2.41 $0.49 $0.49 Return on avg assets 1.18% 1.33% 0.96% 1.04% Return on avg common equity 8.72% 9.93% 7.13% 8.01% Return on tangible common equity (1) 15.25% 17.99% 12.48% 14.62% Core earnings (2) 264.3 million $269.6 million $62.0 million $71.1 million Core diluted earnings per share (2) $2.40 $2.73 $0.57 $0.66 Core return on avg assets (2) 1.22% 1.51% 1.13% 1.41% Core return on avg common equity (2) 9.05% 11.25% 8.34% 10.80% Core return on tangible common equity (1)(2) 15.79% 20.31% 14.51% 19.49% Efficiency ratio (3) 54.66% 50.33% 55.27% 52.63% Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (2) $352.7 million $375.0 million $83.1 million $95.1 million





(1) Return on tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (2) Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings excludes provision for income taxes, provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments, gains on sales of securities, and other pre-tax, non-core items, and is also a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (3) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles, as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Loans

($ in billions) 4th Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019 Total loans $12.90 $14.02 $14.43

Total loans were $12.9 billion at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $1.5 billion, or 10.6%, compared to December 31, 2019. On a linked-quarter basis (December 31, 2020 compared to September 30, 2020), total loans decreased $1.1 billion, or 8.0%. “The decline in the loan balance reflects the tepid loan demand during 2020. Approximately $375 million of the decrease was due to the sale of loans associated with branch sales in South Texas and Colorado during the year. Our total loan pipeline consisting of all loan opportunities, which was a robust $1.7 billion at December 31, 2019 fell to $374 million at September 30, 2020. The pipeline is starting to rebuild and ended 2020 at $674 million, including $177 million in loans approved and ready to close. On a positive note, our concentration levels in commercial real estate are now well below regulatory guidelines and we have substantial capacity to make additional loans, help borrowers in our markets and help the economy recover,” said Makris.

Through December 31, 2020, the Company originated approximately 8,200 loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, with an average balance of $119,000 per loan. Approximately 93% of the PPP loans had a balance less than $350,000 as of December 31, 2020.

PPP Loans

Balance as of December 31, 2020 # of

Loans Original

Balance

($ in millions) Balance

December 31, 2020

($ in millions) Less than $50,000 5,220 63% $94.5 10% $90.8 10% $50,000 to $350,000 2,445 30% $305.2 31% $285.2 31% More than $350,000 to less than $2 million 481 6% $357.9 37% $315.4 35% $2 million to $10 million 62 1% $217.9 22% $213.3 24% Total 8,208 100% $975.6 100% $904.7 100%

Deposits

($ in billions) 4th Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019 Total deposits $17.0 $16.2 $16.1 Non-interest bearing deposits $4.5 $4.4 $3.7 Interest bearing deposits $9.7 $9.0 $9.1 Time deposits $2.8 $2.8 $3.3

Total deposits were $17.0 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $878.1 million, or 5.5%, since December 31, 2019. On a linked-quarter basis, total deposits increased $740.4 million, or 4.6%, primarily due to increases in interest bearing accounts. Both consumer and commercial deposit balances have grown since the economic stimulus legislation, including legislation that established the PPP program, was implemented in mid-2020. Trends affected by the increasing cash balances are paydowns on loans, reduced credit card balances and fewer overdraft activities.

Net Interest Income

4th Qtr

2020 3rd Qtr

2020 2nd Qtr

2020 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 Loan yield (1) 4.74% 4.54% 4.84% 5.19% 5.43% Core loan yield (1) (2) 4.47% 4.29% 4.52% 4.86% 5.00% Security yield (1) 2.48% 2.60% 2.50% 2.63% 2.73% Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.47% 0.54% 0.59% 1.03% 1.22% Cost of deposits (3) 0.34% 0.39% 0.44% 0.80% 0.94% Cost of borrowed funds 1.88% 1.85% 1.84% 2.06% 2.30% Net interest margin (1) 3.22% 3.21% 3.42% 3.68% 3.78% Core net interest margin (1) (2) 3.04% 3.02% 3.18% 3.42% 3.44%





(1) Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%. (2) Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (3) Includes non-interest bearing deposits.

The Company’s net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $155.0 million, a decrease of $12.1 million, or 7.3%, from the same period in 2019. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to the decline in the loan yield of 69 basis points and the lower average loan balance during the period. Included in interest income was the yield accretion recognized on loans acquired of $9.0 million and $15.1 million for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.



The loan yield was 4.74% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a 20 basis point increase from the third quarter of 2020. The core loan yield, which excludes the accretion, was 4.47% for the same period. The PPP loan yield was approximately 2.42% during the fourth quarter of 2020 (including accretion of net fees), which decreased the Company’s overall loan yield by approximately 13 basis points.

Net interest margin (FTE) was 3.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, while the core net interest margin, which excludes the accretion, was 3.04% for the same period. The net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2020 was affected by additional liquidity and the lower yielding PPP loans originated during the second and third quarters of 2020, which decreased the net interest margin by approximately 38 basis points.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for 2020 was $248.5 million, an increase of $43.5 million compared to the previous year. The increase was primarily due to a $19.5 million increase in mortgage lending income and a $41.5 million increase in gains on sale of securities recognized on the rebalancing of the investment portfolio during 2020. These increases were partially offset by the one-time gain on sale of the Visa Inc. class B common stock of $42.9 million that was completed during the third quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $44.1 million, a decrease of $1.6 million compared to the same period in the previous year.

Selected Non-Interest Income Items

($ in millions) FY 2020 FY 2019 4th Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019 Service charges on deposit accounts $43.1 $44.8 $10.8 $13.3 Mortgage lending income $34.5 $15.0 $3.0 $4.0 SBA lending income $1.3 $2.7 $0.5 $0.3 Debit and credit card fees $33.5 $29.3 $8.7 $8.9 Gain on sale of securities $54.8 $13.3 - $0.4 Other income $38.5 $62.0 $10.6 $7.1 Core other income (1)(2) $29.8 $62.0 $10.3 $7.1





(1) Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (2) Core other income includes the gain on sale of Visa Inc. class B common stock in 2019.

Non-Interest Expense



Non-interest expense for 2020 was $493.5 million, an increase of $32.4 million compared to the previous year. Included in 2020 were $21.5 million of pre-tax non-core items, which mostly consisted of branch right sizing costs. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense for 2020 was $472.0 million, an increase of $53.8 million compared to 2019 core non-interest expense. The increase was primarily due to the incremental costs associated with the 2019 mergers and the Next Generation Banking (“NGB”) technology initiative. The Company recognized an additional $14.8 million in software and technology expense related to its NGB initiative in 2020.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $128.1 million, a decrease of $14.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Included in this quarter were $12.5 million of pre-tax non-core items for merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $115.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.6 million compared to the same period in 2019.

Also included during the fourth quarter of 2020 was a $3 million contribution to the Simmons First Foundation for grants to support conservation projects throughout the Simmons Bank footprint.

The efficiency ratio for 2020 was 54.66% while the efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 55.27%.

Selected Non-Interest Expense Items

($ in millions)



FY 2020



FY 2019



4th Qtr 2020



4th Qtr 2019 Salaries and employee benefits $242.5 $227.8 $55.8 $63.2 Merger related costs $4.5 $36.4 $0.7 $24.8 Other operating expenses $174.0 $138.9 $54.3 $38.0 Core salaries and employee benefits (1) $239.4 $224.3 $55.6 $63.2 Core merger related costs (1) - - - - Core other operating expenses (1) $161.8 $135.9 $44.1 $38.0





(1) Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Early in 2020, the Company offered qualifying associates an early retirement option resulting in $2.9 million of non-core expense during 2020. The Company expects ongoing net annualized savings of approximately $2.9 million.

Management continuously evaluates the Company’s branch network as part of its analysis of the profitability of the Company’s operations and the efficiency with which it delivers banking services to its markets. As a result of this ongoing evaluation, the Company closed 11 branch locations during the second quarter of 2020, with estimated net annual cost savings of approximately $2.4 million related to these locations. The Company closed 23 branch locations on October 9, 2020, with an expected net annual cost savings of approximately $6.7 million. Also during 2020, nine branches were sold in South Texas and Colorado.

Asset Quality

4th Qtr

2020 3rd Qtr

2020 2nd Qtr

2020 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.85% 1.77% 1.59% 1.69% 0.47% Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 193% 147% 175% 154% 74% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.96% 1.20% 0.91% 1.10% 0.64% Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.52% 0.16% 1.04% 0.07% 0.09% Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.45% 0.43% 0.56% 0.07% 0.24%

At December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $238.1 million. Included in total loans was $904.7 million of government guaranteed PPP loans. Non-performing loans decreased $45.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, which contributed to the decrease in provision for credit losses for the quarter when compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Provision for credit losses for 2020 was $75.0 million, an increase of $31.7 million from 2019. Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6.9 million, an increase of $2.0 million when compared to the same period of 2019. Makris stated, “Due to the uncertainty in the economy during 2020, we were quick to offer loan modifications to our customers to help them through the uncertain times. The majority of modified loans are projected to return to regular payments prior to the end of the third quarter of 2021. We feel we have made adequate provision for potential risk in our credit portfolio and have reviewed and adjusted the risk rating of all modified loans.” Makris continued, “The hospitality industry, particularly hotels, continues to struggle with a return to normal.”

Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned

At December 31, 2020, foreclosed assets and other real estate owned were $18.4 million, a decrease of $728,000, or 3.8%, compared to the same period in 2019. The composition of these assets is divided into three types:





($ in millions) 4th Qtr

2020 3rd Qtr

2020 2nd Qtr

2020 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 Closed bank branches and branch sites $0.6 $0.6 $2.7 $8.8 $5.7 Foreclosed assets – acquired $15.3 $9.3 $9.2 $9.2 $10.3 Foreclosed assets – legacy $2.5 $2.7 $2.2 $2.8 $3.1

Capital

4th Qtr

2020 3rd Qtr

2020 2nd Qtr

2020 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.3% 13.7% 13.3% 13.7% 14.1% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.5% 8.7% 8.3% 8.4% 9.0% Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio 13.4% 12.6% 11.9% 11.1% 10.9% Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio 9.1% 9.1% 8.8% 9.0% 9.6% Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.4% 12.6% 11.9% 11.1% 10.9% Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio 16.8% 15.8% 14.9% 14.1% 13.7%





(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

At December 31, 2020, common stockholders' equity was $3.0 billion. Book value per share was $27.53 and tangible book value per share was $16.56 at December 31, 2020. The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 13.3% at December 31, 2020, while the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.5%. As of December 31, 2020, PPP loans totaled $904.7 million, which are 100% federally guaranteed and have a zero percent risk-weight for regulatory capital ratios. Excluding PPP loans from total assets, equity to total assets was 13.9%, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.8% and the regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.5%.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of approximately $22.4 billion as of December 31, 2020. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts financial operations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas and offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “SFNC.”

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST today, Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 3994603. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, gain on sale of branches, early retirement program expenses and net branch right-sizing expenses. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of PPP loans. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company’s ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company’s ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris’s quotes, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believe,” “budget,” “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “target,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “positions,” “prospects,” “predict,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons’ future growth, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, NGB and other digital banking initiatives, the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees, the benefits associated with the Company’s early retirement program, branch closures and branch sales, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the ability of the Company to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, expectations and projections regarding the Company’s COVID-19 loan modification program, and the impacts of the Company’s and its customers participation in the PPP. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons common stock specifically, and information technology affecting the financial industry; the effect of steps the Company takes and has taken in response to COVID-19; the severity and duration of the pandemic, including the effectiveness of vaccination efforts; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company’s operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; unemployment; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company’s participation in and administration of programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including, among other things, the PPP loan program authorized by the CARES Act); changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses, or CECL); the Company’s ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company’s financial results is included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which have been filed with, and are available from, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Stephen C. Massanelli

EVP, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Simmons First National Corporation

steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) ASSETS Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $ 217,499 $ 382,691 $ 234,998 $ 244,123 $ 277,208 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 3,254,653 2,139,440 2,310,162 1,493,076 719,415 Cash and cash equivalents 3,472,152 2,522,131 2,545,160 1,737,199 996,623 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 1,579 4,061 4,561 4,309 4,554 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 333,031 47,102 51,720 53,968 40,927 Investment securities - available-for-sale 3,473,598 2,607,288 2,496,896 2,466,640 3,288,343 Mortgage loans held for sale 137,378 192,729 120,034 49,984 58,102 Other assets held for sale 100 389 399 115,315 260,332 Loans: Loans 12,900,897 14,017,442 14,606,900 14,374,277 14,425,704 Allowance for credit losses on loans (238,050 ) (248,251 ) (231,643 ) (243,195 ) (68,244 ) Net loans 12,662,847 13,769,191 14,375,257 14,131,082 14,357,460 Premises and equipment 441,692 470,491 478,896 484,990 492,384 Premises held for sale 15,008 4,486 4,576 - - Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 18,393 12,590 14,111 20,805 19,121 Interest receivable 72,597 77,352 79,772 57,039 62,707 Bank owned life insurance 255,630 257,718 256,643 255,197 254,152 Goodwill 1,075,305 1,075,305 1,064,765 1,064,978 1,055,520 Other intangible assets 111,110 114,460 117,823 121,673 127,340 Other assets 289,332 282,102 293,071 278,173 241,578 Total assets $ 22,359,752 $ 21,437,395 $ 21,903,684 $ 20,841,352 $ 21,259,143 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,482,091 $ 4,451,385 $ 4,608,098 $ 3,572,244 $ 3,741,093 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 9,672,608 8,993,255 8,978,045 8,840,678 9,090,878 Time deposits 2,832,327 2,802,007 3,029,975 3,146,811 3,276,969 Total deposits 16,987,026 16,246,647 16,616,118 15,559,733 16,108,940 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 299,111 313,694 387,025 377,859 150,145 Other borrowings 1,342,067 1,342,769 1,393,689 1,396,829 1,297,599 Subordinated notes and debentures 382,874 382,739 382,604 388,396 388,260 Other liabilities held for sale 154,620 - - 58,405 159,853 Accrued interest and other liabilities 217,398 209,305 219,545 214,730 165,422 Total liabilities 19,383,096 18,495,154 18,998,981 17,995,952 18,270,219 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 767 767 767 767 767 Common stock 1,081 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,136 Surplus 2,014,076 2,032,372 2,029,383 2,026,420 2,117,282 Undivided profits 901,006 866,503 819,153 778,893 848,848 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized accretion (depreciation) on AFS securities 59,726 41,509 54,310 38,230 20,891 Total stockholders' equity 2,976,656 2,942,241 2,904,703 2,845,400 2,988,924 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,359,752 $ 21,437,395 $ 21,903,684 $ 20,841,352 $ 21,259,143





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 160,115 $ 163,180 $ 176,910 $ 187,566 $ 193,402 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 716 623 603 2,441 2,625 Investment securities 17,207 14,910 13,473 18,943 16,962 Mortgage loans held for sale 1,070 1,012 668 281 402 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 179,108 179,725 191,654 209,231 213,391 INTEREST EXPENSE Time deposits 7,835 9,437 10,803 13,323 16,198 Other deposits 6,536 6,769 7,203 17,954 20,331 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 284 335 337 759 368 Other borrowings 4,869 4,943 4,963 4,877 4,615 Subordinated notes and debentures 4,624 4,631 4,667 4,835 4,813 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 24,148 26,115 27,973 41,748 46,325 NET INTEREST INCOME 154,960 153,610 163,681 167,483 167,066 Provision for credit losses 6,943 22,981 21,915 23,134 4,903 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 148,017 130,629 141,766 144,349 162,163 NON-INTEREST INCOME Trust income 6,557 6,744 7,253 7,151 7,430 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,799 10,385 8,570 13,328 13,332 Other service charges and fees 1,783 1,764 1,489 1,588 1,915 Mortgage lending income 2,993 13,971 12,459 5,046 4,029 SBA lending income 484 304 245 296 321 Investment banking income 676 557 571 877 822 Debit and credit card fees 8,710 8,850 7,996 7,914 8,920 Bank owned life insurance income 1,481 1,591 1,445 1,298 1,411 Gain on sale of securities, net 16 22,305 390 32,095 377 Other income 10,557 5,380 9,809 12,801 7,073 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 44,056 71,851 50,227 82,394 45,630 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 55,762 61,144 57,644 67,924 63,235 Occupancy expense, net 9,182 9,647 9,217 9,510 9,272 Furniture and equipment expense 5,940 6,231 6,144 5,723 5,758 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 551 602 274 325 1,089 Deposit insurance 1,627 2,244 2,838 2,475 (134 ) Merger-related costs 731 902 1,830 1,068 24,831 Other operating expenses 54,342 38,179 39,651 41,788 38,044 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 128,135 118,949 117,598 128,813 142,095 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 63,938 83,531 74,395 97,930 65,698 Provision for income taxes 10,970 17,633 15,593 20,694 12,976 NET INCOME 52,968 65,898 58,802 77,236 52,722 Preferred stock dividends 13 13 13 13 13 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 52,955 $ 65,885 $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.49 $ 0.60 $ 0.54 $ 0.68 $ 0.49 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.49 $ 0.60 $ 0.54 $ 0.68 $ 0.49





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC

Consolidated Risk-Based Capital For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Tier 1 capital Stockholders' equity $ 2,976,656 $ 2,942,241 $ 2,904,703 $ 2,845,400 $ 2,988,924 CECL transition provision (1) 131,430 134,798 130,480 134,558 - Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,163,797 ) (1,167,357 ) (1,160,385 ) (1,164,038 ) (1,160,079 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on AFS securities (59,726 ) (41,509 ) (54,310 ) (38,230 ) (20,891 ) Total Tier 1 capital 1,884,563 1,868,173 1,820,488 1,777,690 1,807,954 Tier 2 capital Trust preferred securities and subordinated debt 382,874 382,739 382,604 388,396 388,260 Qualifying allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments 89,546 96,734 83,780 96,015 76,644 Total Tier 2 capital 472,420 479,473 466,384 484,411 464,904 Total risk-based capital $ 2,356,983 $ 2,347,646 $ 2,286,872 $ 2,262,101 $ 2,272,858 Risk weighted assets $ 14,034,563 $ 14,878,932 $ 15,362,175 $ 16,012,233 $ 16,554,081 Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 20,765,127 $ 20,652,454 $ 20,742,824 $ 19,832,219 $ 18,852,798 Ratios at end of quarter Equity to assets 13.31 % 13.72 % 13.26 % 13.65 % 14.06 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.45 % 8.65 % 8.31 % 8.44 % 8.99 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 13.42 % 12.55 % 11.85 % 11.10 % 10.92 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.08 % 9.05 % 8.78 % 8.96 % 9.59 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.43 % 12.56 % 11.85 % 11.10 % 10.92 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.79 % 15.78 % 14.89 % 14.13 % 13.73 % (1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326. (2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Investment Securities - End of Period Held-to-Maturity Mortgage-backed securities $ 22,354 $ 24,297 $ 25,980 $ 27,121 $ 10,796 State and political subdivisions 310,109 21,930 24,777 25,985 27,082 Other securities 568 875 963 862 3,049 Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 333,031 47,102 51,720 53,968 40,927 Available-for-Sale U.S. Treasury $ - $ - $ - $ 424,989 $ 449,729 U.S. Government agencies 477,237 471,973 210,921 161,289 194,249 Mortgage-backed securities 1,394,936 903,687 1,154,086 1,179,837 1,742,945 State and political subdivisions 1,470,723 1,133,006 1,054,068 678,243 880,524 Other securities 130,702 98,622 77,821 22,282 20,896 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 3,473,598 2,607,288 2,496,896 2,466,640 3,288,343 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 3,806,629 $ 2,654,390 $ 2,548,616 $ 2,520,608 $ 3,329,270 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 341,925 $ 49,064 $ 53,751 $ 55,714 $ 41,855 Investment Securities - QTD Average Taxable securities $ 1,757,234 $ 1,534,742 $ 1,642,083 $ 2,324,188 $ 1,940,755 Tax exempt securities 1,528,127 1,155,099 866,944 900,223 825,000 Total investment securities - QTD average $ 3,285,361 $ 2,689,841 $ 2,509,027 $ 3,224,411 $ 2,765,755





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Loans For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Loan Portfolio - End of Period Consumer Credit cards $ 180,354 $ 172,880 $ 184,348 $ 188,596 $ 204,802 Other consumer 210,870 190,736 214,024 267,870 249,694 Total consumer 391,224 363,616 398,372 456,466 454,496 Real Estate Construction 1,596,255 1,853,360 2,010,256 2,024,118 2,236,861 Single-family residential 1,880,673 1,997,070 2,207,087 2,343,543 2,442,064 Other commercial real estate 5,746,863 6,132,823 6,316,444 6,466,104 6,205,599 Total real estate 9,223,791 9,983,253 10,533,787 10,833,765 10,884,524 Commercial Commercial 2,574,386 2,907,798 3,038,216 2,314,472 2,495,516 Agricultural 175,905 241,687 217,715 191,535 315,454 Total commercial 2,750,291 3,149,485 3,255,931 2,506,007 2,810,970 Other 535,591 521,088 418,810 578,039 275,714 Total Loans $ 12,900,897 $ 14,017,442 $ 14,606,900 $ 14,374,277 $ 14,425,704







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans Beginning balance, prior to adoption of ASC 326 $ 68,244 $ 66,590 Impact of adopting ASC 326 (1) $ 151,377 Beginning balance, after adoption of ASC 326 $ 248,251 $ 231,641 $ 243,195 $ 219,621 Loans charged off Credit cards 787 832 1,053 1,441 1,287 Other consumer 960 1,091 592 1,379 1,425 Real estate 10,415 1,153 1,824 396 892 Commercial 8,199 4,327 35,687 523 459 Total loans charged off 20,361 7,403 39,156 3,739 4,063 Recoveries of loans previously charged off Credit cards 241 276 272 225 287 Other consumer 355 366 301 443 304 Real estate 431 120 253 101 146 Commercial 1,835 936 98 347 77 Total recoveries 2,862 1,698 924 1,116 814 Net loans charged off 17,499 5,705 38,232 2,623 3,249 Provision for credit losses on loans 7,298 22,315 26,678 26,197 4,903 Balance, end of quarter $ 238,050 $ 248,251 $ 231,641 $ 243,195 $ 68,244 Non-performing assets Non-performing loans Nonaccrual loans $ 122,968 $ 168,349 $ 131,888 $ 156,746 $ 91,723 Loans past due 90 days or more 322 156 537 1,305 855 Total non-performing loans 123,290 168,505 132,425 158,051 92,578 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 18,393 12,590 14,111 20,805 19,121 Other non-performing assets 2,016 1,983 2,008 2,169 1,964 Total other non-performing assets 20,409 14,573 16,119 22,974 21,085 Total non-performing assets $ 143,699 $ 183,078 $ 148,544 $ 181,025 $ 113,663 Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 3,138 $ 3,379 $ 3,960 $ 4,110 $ 4,411 Ratios Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.85 % 1.77 % 1.59 % 1.69 % 0.47 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 193 % 147 % 175 % 154 % 74 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.96 % 1.20 % 0.91 % 1.10 % 0.64 % Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs) to total assets 0.66 % 0.86 % 0.70 % 0.89 % 0.56 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.64 % 0.85 % 0.68 % 0.87 % 0.53 % Annualized net charge offs to total loans 0.52 % 0.16 % 1.04 % 0.07 % 0.09 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to total credit card loans 1.20 % 1.26 % 1.67 % 2.29 % 1.99 % (1) The Company adopted ASC 326.effective January 1, 2020.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

Dec 2020 Three Months Ended

Sep 2020 Three Months Ended

Dec 2019 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Earning assets: Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold $ 2,651,938 $ 716 0.11% $ 2,265,233 $ 623 0.11% $ 789,035 $ 2,625 1.32% Investment securities - taxable 1,757,234 7,720 1.75% 1,534,742 7,193 1.86% 1,940,755 11,080 2.27% Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 1,528,127 12,778 3.33% 1,155,099 10,382 3.58% 825,000 7,945 3.82% Mortgage loans held for sale 179,275 1,070 2.37% 145,226 1,012 2.77% 53,511 402 2.98% Loans (FTE) 13,457,077 160,306 4.74% 14,315,014 163,379 4.54% 14,144,703 193,511 5.43% Total interest earning assets (FTE) 19,573,651 182,590 3.71% 19,415,314 182,589 3.74% 17,753,004 215,563 4.82% Non-earning assets 2,278,443 2,350,007 2,288,886 Total assets $ 21,852,094 $ 21,765,321 $ 20,041,890 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction and savings accounts $ 9,389,570 $ 6,536 0.28% $ 8,977,886 $ 6,769 0.30% $ 8,440,090 $ 20,331 0.96% Time deposits 2,823,166 7,835 1.10% 2,998,091 9,437 1.25% 3,393,089 16,198 1.89% Total interest bearing deposits 12,212,736 14,371 0.47% 11,975,977 16,206 0.54% 11,833,179 36,529 1.22% Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 340,333 284 0.33% 386,631 335 0.34% 147,395 368 0.99% Other borrowings 1,342,403 4,869 1.44% 1,357,278 4,943 1.45% 1,168,897 4,615 1.57% Subordinated notes and debentures 382,808 4,624 4.81% 382,672 4,631 4.81% 376,766 4,813 5.07% Total interest bearing liabilities 14,278,280 24,148 0.67% 14,102,558 26,115 0.74% 13,526,237 46,325 1.36% Non-interest bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 4,413,168 4,529,782 3,524,092 Other liabilities 204,014 190,169 379,909 Total liabilities 18,895,462 18,822,509 17,430,238 Stockholders' equity 2,956,632 2,942,812 2,611,652 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,852,094 $ 21,765,321 $ 20,041,890 Net interest income (FTE) $ 158,442 $ 156,474 $ 169,238 Net interest spread (FTE) 3.04% 3.00% 3.46% Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date 3.22% 3.21% 3.78% Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date 3.38% 3.43% 3.85% Core net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1) 3.04% 3.02% 3.44% Core loan yield (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1) 4.47% 4.29% 5.00% Core net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date (1) 3.16% 3.20% 3.59% Core loan yield (FTE) - year-to-date (1) 4.54% 4.56% 5.18% (1) Calculations of core net interest margin and core loan yield and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

(Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands, except share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 52,955 $ 65,885 $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 Diluted earnings per share 0.49 0.60 0.54 0.68 0.49 Return on average assets 0.96 % 1.20 % 1.08 % 1.48 % 1.04 % Return on average common equity 7.13 % 8.91 % 8.21 % 10.83 % 8.01 % Return on tangible common equity 12.48 % 15.45 % 14.55 % 19.00 % 14.62 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.22 % 3.21 % 3.42 % 3.68 % 3.78 % FTE adjustment 3,482 2,864 2,350 2,305 2,172 Amortization of intangibles 3,351 3,362 3,369 3,413 3,270 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,475 2,483 2,489 2,521 2,416 Average diluted shares outstanding 108,888,264 109,207,294 109,130,866 113,137,223 108,472,559 Shares repurchased under plan 1,034,364 - - 4,922,336 390,000 Average price of shares repurchased 19.36 - - 18.96 25.95 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.16 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 61,977 $ 68,338 $ 60,147 $ 73,838 $ 71,074 Core diluted earnings per share (1) 0.57 0.63 0.55 0.65 0.66 Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.04 % 3.02 % 3.18 % 3.42 % 3.44 % Accretable yield on acquired loans 8,999 8,948 11,723 11,837 15,100 Efficiency ratio (1) 55.27 % 54.12 % 51.46 % 57.79 % 52.63 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.13 % 1.25 % 1.11 % 1.42 % 1.41 % Core return on average common equity (1) 8.34 % 9.24 % 8.40 % 10.35 % 10.80 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 14.51 % 16.00 % 14.87 % 18.19 % 19.49 % YEAR-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 254,852 $ 201,897 $ 136,012 $ 77,223 $ 237,828 Diluted earnings per share 2.31 1.83 1.22 0.68 2.41 Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.48 % 1.33 % Return on average common equity 8.72 % 9.27 % 9.45 % 10.83 % 9.93 % Return on tangible common equity 15.25 % 16.19 % 16.57 % 19.00 % 17.99 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.38 % 3.43 % 3.55 % 3.68 % 3.85 % FTE adjustment 11,001 7,519 4,655 2,305 7,322 Amortization of intangibles 13,495 10,144 6,782 3,413 11,805 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 9,968 7,493 5,010 2,521 8,720 Average diluted shares outstanding 110,173,661 110,480,508 111,083,999 113,137,223 98,796,628 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.68 0.51 0.34 0.17 0.64 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 264,300 $ 202,323 $ 133,985 $ 73,838 $ 269,566 Core diluted earnings per share (1) 2.40 1.83 1.21 0.65 2.73 Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.16 % 3.20 % 3.30 % 3.42 % 3.59 % Accretable yield on acquired loans 41,507 32,508 23,560 11,837 41,244 Efficiency ratio (1) 54.66 % 54.46 % 54.62 % 57.79 % 50.33 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.22 % 1.26 % 1.26 % 1.42 % 1.51 % Core return on average common equity (1) 9.05 % 9.29 % 9.31 % 10.35 % 11.25 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 15.79 % 16.22 % 16.33 % 18.19 % 20.31 % END OF PERIOD Book value per share $ 27.53 $ 26.98 $ 26.64 $ 26.11 $ 26.30 Tangible book value per share 16.56 16.07 15.79 15.22 15.89 Shares outstanding 108,077,662 109,023,781 108,994,389 108,966,331 113,628,601 Full-time equivalent employees 2,923 2,904 2,939 3,079 3,270 Total number of financial centers 204 226 226 240 251 (1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Net Income $ 52,955 $ 65,885 $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches (275 ) - (2,204 ) (5,889 ) - Merger-related costs 731 902 1,830 1,068 24,831 Early retirement program 62 2,346 493 - - Branch right-sizing (net) 11,696 72 1,721 238 37 Tax effect (1) (3,192 ) (867 ) (482 ) 1,198 (6,503 ) Net non-core items 9,022 2,453 1,358 (3,385 ) 18,365 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 61,977 $ 68,338 $ 60,147 $ 73,838 $ 71,074 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.60 $ 0.54 $ 0.68 $ 0.49 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches - - (0.02 ) (0.05 ) - Merger-related costs - 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.23 Early retirement program - 0.02 - - - Branch right-sizing (net) 0.11 - 0.02 - - Tax effect (1) (0.03 ) - (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.06 ) Net non-core items 0.08 0.03 0.01 (0.03 ) 0.17 Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.57 $ 0.63 $ 0.55 $ 0.65 $ 0.66 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP) QUARTER-TO-DATE Other income $ 10,557 $ 5,380 $ 9,809 $ 12,801 $ 7,073 Non-core items (1) (275 ) (370 ) (2,204 ) (5,889 ) - Core other income (non-GAAP) $ 10,282 $ 5,010 $ 7,605 $ 6,912 $ 7,073 Non-interest expense $ 128,135 $ 118,949 $ 117,598 $ 128,813 $ 142,095 Non-core items (1) (12,489 ) (3,690 ) (4,044 ) (1,306 ) (24,868 ) Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 115,646 $ 115,259 $ 113,554 $ 127,507 $ 117,227 Salaries and employee benefits $ 55,762 $ 61,144 $ 57,644 $ 67,924 $ 63,235 Non-core items (1) (144 ) (2,448 ) (493 ) - - Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 55,618 $ 58,696 $ 57,151 $ 67,924 $ 63,235 Merger related costs $ 731 $ 902 $ 1,830 $ 1,068 $ 24,831 Non-core items (1) (731 ) (902 ) (1,830 ) (1,068 ) (24,831 ) Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Other operating expenses $ 54,342 $ 38,179 $ 39,651 $ 41,788 $ 38,044 Non-core items (1) (10,270 ) (11 ) (1,662 ) (212 ) (4 ) Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 44,072 $ 38,168 $ 37,989 $ 41,576 $ 38,040 (1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right-sizing costs.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings - Year-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share data) YEAR-TO-DATE Net Income $ 254,852 $ 201,897 $ 136,012 $ 77,223 $ 237,828 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches (8,368 ) (8,093 ) (8,093 ) (5,889 ) - Merger-related costs 4,531 3,800 2,898 1,068 36,379 Early retirement program 2,901 2,839 493 - 3,464 Branch right-sizing (net) 13,727 2,031 1,959 238 3,129 Tax effect (1) (3,343 ) (151 ) 716 1,198 (11,234 ) Net non-core items 9,448 426 (2,027 ) (3,385 ) 31,738 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 264,300 $ 202,323 $ 133,985 $ 73,838 $ 269,566 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.31 $ 1.83 $ 1.22 $ 0.68 $ 2.41 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches (0.07 ) (0.07 ) (0.07 ) (0.05 ) - Merger-related costs 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.01 0.37 Early retirement program 0.03 0.02 - - 0.03 Branch right-sizing (net) 0.12 0.02 0.02 - 0.03 Tax effect (1) (0.03 ) - 0.01 0.01 (0.11 ) Net non-core items 0.09 - (0.01 ) (0.03 ) 0.32 Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 2.40 $ 1.83 $ 1.21 $ 0.65 $ 2.73 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP) YEAR-TO-DATE Other income $ 38,547 $ 27,990 $ 22,610 $ 12,801 $ 62,015 Non-core items (1) (8,738 ) (8,463 ) (8,093 ) (5,889 ) - Core other income (non-GAAP) $ 29,809 $ 19,527 $ 14,517 $ 6,912 $ 62,015 Non-interest expense $ 493,495 $ 365,360 $ 246,411 $ 128,813 $ 461,112 Non-core items (1) (21,529 ) (9,040 ) (5,350 ) (1,306 ) (42,972 ) Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 471,966 $ 356,320 $ 241,061 $ 127,507 $ 418,140 Salaries and employee benefits $ 242,474 $ 186,712 $ 125,568 $ 67,924 $ 227,795 Non-core items (1) (3,085 ) (2,941 ) (493 ) - (3,464 ) Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 239,389 $ 183,771 $ 125,075 $ 67,924 $ 224,331 Merger related costs $ 4,531 $ 3,800 $ 2,898 $ 1,068 $ 36,379 Non-core items (1) (4,531 ) (3,800 ) (2,898 ) (1,068 ) (36,379 ) Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Other operating expenses $ 173,960 $ 119,618 $ 81,439 $ 41,788 $ 138,852 Non-core items (1) (12,155 ) (1,885 ) (1,874 ) (212 ) (2,938 ) Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 161,805 $ 117,733 $ 79,565 $ 41,576 $ 135,914 (1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right-sizing costs.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,975,889 $ 2,941,474 $ 2,903,936 $ 2,844,633 $ 2,988,157 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,075,305 ) (1,075,305 ) (1,064,765 ) (1,064,978 ) (1,055,520 ) Other intangible assets (111,110 ) (114,460 ) (117,823 ) (121,673 ) (127,340 ) Total intangibles (1,186,415 ) (1,189,765 ) (1,182,588 ) (1,186,651 ) (1,182,860 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,789,474 $ 1,751,709 $ 1,721,348 $ 1,657,982 $ 1,805,297 Total assets $ 22,359,752 $ 21,437,395 $ 21,903,684 $ 20,841,352 $ 21,259,143 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,075,305 ) (1,075,305 ) (1,064,765 ) (1,064,978 ) (1,055,520 ) Other intangible assets (111,110 ) (114,460 ) (117,823 ) (121,673 ) (127,340 ) Total intangibles (1,186,415 ) (1,189,765 ) (1,182,588 ) (1,186,651 ) (1,182,860 ) Tangible assets $ 21,173,337 $ 20,247,630 $ 20,721,096 $ 19,654,701 $ 20,076,283 Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans (904,673 ) (970,488 ) (963,712 ) Total assets excluding PPP loans $ 21,455,079 $ 20,466,907 $ 20,939,972 Tangible assets excluding PPP loans $ 20,268,664 $ 19,277,142 $ 19,757,384 Ratio of equity to assets 13.31 % 13.72 % 13.26 % 13.65 % 14.06 % Ratio of equity to assets excluding PPP loans 13.87 % 14.38 % 13.87 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.45 % 8.65 % 8.31 % 8.44 % 8.99 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding PPP loans 8.83 % 9.09 % 8.71 % Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,975,889 $ 2,941,474 $ 2,903,936 $ 2,844,633 $ 2,988,157 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,075,305 ) (1,075,305 ) (1,064,765 ) (1,064,978 ) (1,055,520 ) Other intangible assets (111,110 ) (114,460 ) (117,823 ) (121,673 ) (127,340 ) Total intangibles (1,186,415 ) (1,189,765 ) (1,182,588 ) (1,186,651 ) (1,182,860 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,789,474 $ 1,751,709 $ 1,721,348 $ 1,657,982 $ 1,805,297 Shares of common stock outstanding 108,077,662 109,023,781 108,994,389 108,966,331 113,628,601 Book value per common share $ 27.53 $ 26.98 $ 26.64 $ 26.11 $ 26.30 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.56 $ 16.07 $ 15.79 $ 15.22 $ 15.89 Calculation of Regulatory Tier 1 Leverage Ratio Excluding Average PPP Loans Total Tier 1 capital $ 1,884,563 $ 1,868,173 $ 1,820,488 Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 20,765,127 $ 20,652,454 $ 20,742,824 Average PPP loans (937,544 ) (967,152 ) (645,172 ) Adjusted average assets excluding average PPP loans $ 19,827,583 $ 19,685,302 $ 20,097,652 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.08 % 9.05 % 8.78 % Tier 1 leverage ratio excluding average PPP loans 9.50 % 9.49 % 9.06 %







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets Net income $ 52,955 $ 65,885 $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment 9,022 2,453 1,358 (3,385 ) 18,365 Core earnings $ 61,977 $ 68,338 $ 60,147 $ 73,838 $ 71,074 Average total assets $ 21,852,094 $ 21,765,321 $ 21,822,273 $ 20,920,223 $ 20,041,890 Return on average assets 0.96 % 1.20 % 1.08 % 1.48 % 1.04 % Core return on average assets 1.13 % 1.25 % 1.11 % 1.42 % 1.41 % Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 52,955 $ 65,885 $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,475 2,483 2,489 2,521 2,416 Total income available to common stockholders $ 55,430 $ 68,368 $ 61,278 $ 79,744 $ 55,125 Net non-core items, net of taxes 9,022 2,453 1,358 (3,385 ) 18,365 Core earnings 61,977 68,338 60,147 73,838 71,074 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,475 2,483 2,489 2,521 2,416 Total core income available to common stockholders $ 64,452 $ 70,821 $ 62,636 $ 76,359 $ 73,490 Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,955,865 $ 2,942,045 $ 2,879,337 $ 2,869,177 $ 2,611,143 Average intangible assets: Goodwill (1,075,305 ) (1,064,893 ) (1,064,955 ) (1,055,498 ) (997,004 ) Other intangibles (113,098 ) (116,385 ) (120,111 ) (125,746 ) (118,311 ) Total average intangibles (1,188,403 ) (1,181,278 ) (1,185,066 ) (1,181,244 ) (1,115,315 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,767,462 $ 1,760,767 $ 1,694,271 $ 1,687,933 $ 1,495,828 Return on average common equity 7.13 % 8.91 % 8.21 % 10.83 % 8.01 % Return on tangible common equity 12.48 % 15.45 % 14.55 % 19.00 % 14.62 % Core return on average common equity 8.34 % 9.24 % 8.40 % 10.35 % 10.80 % Core return on tangible common equity 14.51 % 16.00 % 14.87 % 18.19 % 19.49 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1) Non-interest expense $ 128,135 $ 118,949 $ 117,598 $ 128,813 $ 142,095 Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (12,489 ) (3,690 ) (4,044 ) (1,306 ) (24,868 ) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (545 ) (600 ) (242 ) (319 ) (1,063 ) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,351 ) (3,362 ) (3,369 ) (3,413 ) (3,270 ) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 111,750 $ 111,297 $ 109,943 $ 123,775 $ 112,894 Net-interest income $ 154,960 $ 153,610 $ 163,681 $ 167,483 $ 167,066 Non-interest income 44,056 71,851 50,227 82,394 45,630 Non-core non-interest income adjustment (275 ) (370 ) (2,204 ) (5,889 ) - Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 3,482 2,864 2,350 2,305 2,172 Gain on sale of securities (16 ) (22,305 ) (390 ) (32,095 ) (377 ) Efficiency ratio denominator $ 202,207 $ 205,650 $ 213,664 $ 214,198 $ 214,491 Efficiency ratio (1) 55.27 % 54.12 % 51.46 % 57.79 % 52.63 % (1) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued) For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 154,960 $ 153,610 $ 163,681 $ 167,483 $ 167,066 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 3,482 2,864 2,350 2,305 2,172 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 158,442 156,474 166,031 169,788 169,238 Total accretable yield (8,999 ) (8,948 ) (11,723 ) (11,837 ) (15,100 ) Core net interest income $ 149,443 $ 147,526 $ 154,308 $ 157,951 $ 154,138 PPP loan and excess liquidity interest income (6,983 ) $ (6,131 ) $ (5,623 ) Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity $ 151,459 $ 150,343 $ 160,408 Average earning assets $ 19,573,651 $ 19,415,314 $ 19,517,475 $ 18,581,491 $ 17,753,004 Average PPP loan balance and excess liquidity (2,837,125 ) (2,359,928 ) $ (2,071,411 ) Average earning assets adjusted for PPL loans and liquidity $ 16,736,526 $ 17,055,386 $ 17,446,064 Net interest margin 3.22 % 3.21 % 3.42 % 3.68 % 3.78 % Core net interest margin 3.04 % 3.02 % 3.18 % 3.42 % 3.44 % Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity 3.60 % 3.51 % 3.70 % Calculation of Core Loan Yield Loan interest income (FTE) $ 160,306 $ 163,379 $ 177,168 $ 187,566 $ 193,402 Total accretable yield (8,999 ) (8,948 ) (11,723 ) (11,837 ) (15,100 ) Core loan interest income $ 151,307 $ 154,431 $ 165,445 $ 175,729 $ 178,302 PPP loan interest income (6,457 ) (5,782 ) $ (3,733 ) Core loan interest income without PPP loans $ 144,850 $ 148,649 $ 161,712 Average loan balance $ 13,457,077 $ 14,315,014 $ 14,731,306 $ 14,548,853 $ 14,144,703 Average PPP loan balance (937,544 ) $ (967,152 ) $ (645,172 ) Average loan balance without PPP loans $ 12,519,533 $ 13,347,862 $ 14,086,134 Core loan yield 4.47 % 4.29 % 4.52 % 4.86 % 5.00 % Core loan yield without PPP loans 4.60 % 4.43 % 4.62 % Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (PTPP) Earnings Net income available to common stockholders $ 52,955 $ 65,885 $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 Provision for income taxes 10,970 17,633 15,593 20,694 12,976 Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) 6,943 22,981 21,915 23,134 4,903 (Gain) loss on sale of securities (16 ) (22,305 ) (390 ) (32,095 ) (377 ) Net pre-tax non-core items 12,214 3,320 1,840 (4,583 ) 24,868 Adjusted Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings $ 83,066 $ 87,514 $ 97,747 $ 84,373 $ 95,079





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets Net income $ 254,852 $ 201,897 $ 136,012 $ 77,223 $ 237,828 Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment 9,448 426 (2,027 ) (3,385 ) 31,738 Core earnings $ 264,300 $ 202,323 $ 133,985 $ 73,838 $ 269,566 Average total assets $ 21,590,745 $ 21,503,564 $ 21,371,248 $ 20,920,223 $ 17,871,748 Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.48 % 1.33 % Core return on average assets 1.22 % 1.26 % 1.26 % 1.42 % 1.51 % Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 254,852 $ 201,897 $ 136,012 $ 77,223 $ 237,828 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 9,968 7,493 5,010 2,521 8,720 Total income available to common stockholders $ 264,820 $ 209,390 $ 141,022 $ 79,744 $ 246,548 Net non-core items, net of taxes 9,448 426 (2,027 ) (3,385 ) 31,738 Core earnings 264,300 202,323 133,985 73,838 269,566 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 9,968 7,493 5,010 2,521 8,720 Total core income available to common stockholders $ 274,268 $ 209,816 $ 138,995 $ 76,359 $ 278,286 Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,921,039 $ 2,910,366 $ 2,894,351 $ 2,869,177 $ 2,396,024 Average intangible assets: Goodwill (1,065,190 ) (1,061,793 ) (1,060,226 ) (1,055,498 ) (921,635 ) Other intangibles (118,812 ) (120,731 ) (122,928 ) (125,746 ) (104,000 ) Total average intangibles (1,184,002 ) (1,182,524 ) (1,183,154 ) (1,181,244 ) (1,025,635 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,737,037 $ 1,727,842 $ 1,711,197 $ 1,687,933 $ 1,370,389 Return on average common equity 8.72 % 9.27 % 9.45 % 10.83 % 9.93 % Return on tangible common equity 15.25 % 16.19 % 16.57 % 19.00 % 17.99 % Core return on average common equity 9.05 % 9.29 % 9.31 % 10.35 % 11.25 % Core return on tangible common equity 15.79 % 16.22 % 16.33 % 18.19 % 20.31 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1) Non-interest expense $ 493,495 $ 365,360 $ 246,411 $ 128,813 $ 461,112 Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (21,529 ) (9,040 ) (5,350 ) (1,306 ) (42,972 ) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (1,706 ) (1,161 ) (561 ) (319 ) (3,282 ) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (13,495 ) (10,144 ) (6,782 ) (3,413 ) (11,805 ) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 456,765 $ 345,015 $ 233,718 $ 123,775 $ 403,053 Net-interest income $ 639,734 $ 484,774 $ 331,164 $ 167,483 $ 601,753 Non-interest income 248,528 204,472 132,621 82,394 205,031 Non-core non-interest income adjustment (8,738 ) (8,463 ) (8,093 ) (5,889 ) - Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 11,001 7,519 4,655 2,305 7,322 Gain on sale of securities (54,806 ) (54,790 ) (32,485 ) (32,095 ) (13,314 ) Efficiency ratio denominator $ 835,719 $ 633,512 $ 427,862 $ 214,198 $ 800,792 Efficiency ratio (1) 54.66 % 54.46 % 54.62 % 57.79 % 50.33 % (1) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.





