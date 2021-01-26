IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc. (“Vemanti” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK:VMNT), a multi-asset technology-driven company, today announced that it has initiated a strategy to upgrade its position in the public markets and increase its visibility to a wider range of investors through the process of uplisting from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market. The company has submitted OTCQB application materials to OTC Markets Group, operator of OTCMarkets.com.



The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

With significant growth expected of the company’s blockchain- and fintech-focused strategies and an expanded emphasis on transparency, management believes that the Company is in the ideal position to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market and gain the increased visibility that the OTCQB provides.

Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti Group, commented, “Uplisting to OTCQB is an important milestone in our plan to grow the company and upgrade its position in the public markets. We believe that trading on the OTCQB will increase visibility to the investment community, particularly to institutional investors, as we continue to solidify our position in the blockchain and fintech sectors.”

The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. The company already meets one of OTCQB Venture Market compliance requirements by having audited annual financials prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP by a PCAOB auditor and maintains a Verified Company Profile at OTCMarkets.com.

As more information becomes available, the company will keep its shareholders up-to-date on the status of the application.

For more news and updates, shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to follow @Vemanti on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Vemanti).

About Vemanti Group, Inc.

Vemanti Group , Inc. (OTC PINK:VMNT) is a multi-asset technology-driven company that seeks to be active in high-growth and emerging markets. Our core strengths are in technology development and investment. We drive growth through acquisition and investment in disruptive and foundational technologies by targeting early-stage companies that have market viable products or by starting a new subsidiary of our own. Strategically, we focus mainly on fintech applications combined with other emerging technologies, including blockchain and machine learning/AI. To learn more about VMNT, visit www.vemanti.com .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, PTC Market Group Inc. connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The company enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

