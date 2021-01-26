Gaurav Verma Appointed Managing Director and Head of Technology, Media, and Telecom

New York, NY, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Kingswood Capital Markets today announced the appointment of Gaurav Verma as Managing Director and Head of Technology, Media, and Telecom.

Kingswood continues to capitalize on strong growth experienced over the last year. The firm continues to be a pioneer in the industry and consistently has grown in number of transactions closed quarter-over-quarter since inception. Kingswood has become one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space. In line of growing the platform further, Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer, has been adding capable and highly talented individuals to the platform, and the addition of Gaurav was a part of that strategy.

Gaurav Verma has been covering the Technology, Media, and Telecom sector for over a decade and has executed over $100bn in transactions encompassing sell-side and buy-side M&A, IPOs, equity offerings, SPACs, converts, high-yield and investment grade financings. Mr. Verma has advised C-Suite executive teams of various corporate clients on mergers and acquisition assignments, business development opportunities, growth strategies and capital allocation policies. Prior to joining Kingswood Capital Markets, Mr. Verma was an Executive Director at Nomura spearheading Technology, Media, and Telcom coverage efforts and executed numerous financial and strategic transactions. Prior to Nomura, Mr. Verma was a Senior Vice President at Bank of America Merrill Lynch within their Technology, Media, and Telecom investment banking group. Mr. Verma received his MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from NYU Stern School of Business and his BS in Computer Science and Economics from Rutgers University.

Joseph T. Rallo said, “The entire team at Kingswood is thrilled that Gaurav Verma has joined us as Managing Director and Head of Technology, Media, and Telecom. The Technology, Media, and Telcom sector continues to be center stage in the world of investment banking, capital markets and advisory services, and Kingswood is going to benefit greatly from Gaurav’s extensive knowledge, industry contacts and experience. Mr. Gaurav’s joining Kingswood and building out this team will be transformational as we continue to expand our global presence.”

Gaurav Verma stated, “When I first entered talks to join Kingswood, I was instantly captivated by the platform and opportunity it represented. When Joseph T. Rallo explained his vision of the company to expand Kingswood by recruiting only the best and brightest, I was not only flattered but also knew that Kingswood was the perfect fit for me. I look forward to driving the Technology, Media, and Telecom team and delivering game-changing results.”

About Kingswood Capital Markets

Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., is a premier global, full-service, middle-market investment bank headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited (trading as Kingswood) is an AIM-listed (AIM: KWG) international fully integrated wealth management group, with around 16,000 active clients and circa £4.8 billion of Assets under Advice and Management. It has a growing network of offices in the UK including Abingdon, Beverley, Darlington, Derby, Grimsby, Hull, Lincoln, London, Maidstone, Newcastle, Sheffield, Worcester and York with offices in Johannesburg, South Africa and Atlanta, New York and San Diego in the US.

Kingswood offers a range of trusted investment solutions to its clients, which range from private individuals to some of UK's largest universities and institutions, including investment advice and management, personal and company pensions and wealth planning. Kingswood is focused on becoming a leading player in the wealth and investment management market through targeted acquisitions in the UK and US, creating a global business through strategic partnerships.

Contacts:

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer

jrallo@kingswoodcm.com

Gaurav Verma, Managing Director and Head of Technology, Media, and Telecom

gverma@kingswoodcm.com