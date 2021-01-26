LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announces the launch of the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) version of the IntentKey. By packaging the proprietary Artificial Intelligence, Analytic Modeling, and Data Technologies of the IntentKey in this manner, Inuvo delivers a powerful digital advertising solution that clients can encircle with their own services.



The IntentKey was initially launched as an end-to-end managed service. This was done purposefully to assure the best resources for executing on the insights of the IntentKey, Inuvo’s own people, would be in control of delivering results for clients. While this had the advantage of ensuring those results, which through 3 quarters of 2020 were roughly 50% higher than the key performance indicators (KPI) set by clients, it had the disadvantage of limiting the market reach of the technology.

Richard Howe, CEO of Inuvo Inc., commented, “There is no comparable commercially available technology or data product capable of matching the precision with which the IntentKey AI automatically adapts to the changing whims of in-market audiences. The IntentKey’s purpose was to reinvent the manner in which prospecting data is both manufactured and then used to discover online audiences. With this SaaS version of the platform, we extend the market for this product to companies who wanted the power of the technology, while still using their own resources to deliver campaigns.”

Conventional third-party data providers go through processes for creating and making available their information in ways that limit the number of data elements marketers can use to find audiences and inherently results in delays associated with actioning those audiences. Further, the traditional methods for finding these audiences remains prescriptive, which means marketers themselves, confined by the limitations of these data sources, are required to decide what their audiences should look like before their campaigns launch.

Inuvo’s IntentKey AI was designed to eliminate these and other constraints associated with current best practices in digital marketing. The technology requires none of the traditional sources of information used to create current data products, has a technological design that allows audience information to be used within 5 minutes of its creation, and does not require a human to define audience segments, rather, the AI system finds and adapts the ideal audience on a continuous basis as the signals most predictive for responding change.

Amir Bakhshaie, Vice President Advertising Technology and IntentKey Products, “This version of the IntentKey platform has the potential to disrupt what is currently a $19 billion-dollar annual third-party data marketplace and we are confident, based on the results we have already experienced, that we can outperform the competition. The design behind this SaaS version of the IntentKey is demand side platform (DSP) agnostic.”

Client beta testing proved successful in delivering the same superior performance at scale as was experienced with their Inuvo managed service. Mr. Bakhshaie noted, “Our SaaS audience data is created in the same manner as the data we use for our managed services clients: real-time, custom models for each client. By providing custom built models for SaaS clients, we are equipping them with unique, technology-driven data that enables them to run campaigns fueled by a world-class, cloud-based Artificial Intelligence technology.”

About the IntentKey™

Inuvo®’s IntentKey™ is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKey to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKey enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the proposed public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, risks associated with the cash requirements of our business and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Tel (212) 896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com