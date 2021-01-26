SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCQB: FKWL), a market leader in broadband data communications, today announced that it sent its first shipment of new 5G broadband router, the 5G CPE/Home Gateway, to a tier one carrier in South Korea, after completing certifications and testing. This initial shipment is part of the Korean Government's mobile networking project.



Current industry projections show Korea is a World leader in 5G adoption and estimate Korean 5G subscribers totaled 10.9 million as of November, 2020.

The new CPE/Home Gateway supports both 4G LTE and 5G on numerous international frequencies for Worldwide connectivity. It also supports the latest Wi-Fi technologies including Wi-Fi 6, IEEE 802.11ax w/ 2x2 MU-MIMO. While the new device is completely plug and play with no wire-based connection required, it does include two RJ-45 ports for Gigabit Ethernet and one RJ-11 for ATA Telephone, and an optional battery for up to 8 hours of all feature operation without direct power. With 5G speed and support for both wired and wireless connectivity, the Home Gateway provides a solid solution for customers looking to replace the wired lines like cable or DSL service.

“Carriers around the world are accelerating the adoption of the 5G standard, enabling faster data transmission, and Franklin Wireless is delivering solutions to enable this deployment,” OC Kim, president of Franklin Wireless. “The recent release of new Smartphones, with 5G capability, is driving demand from consumers and this home gateway will enable ultra-fast broadband connections for all connected devices. Franklin Wireless is built on innovation, and this is another example of our participation at technology’s leading edge.”

