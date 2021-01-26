Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcite Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The calcite market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 5%, globally, during the forecast period. The growing demand for the paper and plastics packaging industry and the increasing demand from the building and construction industry are driving the market studied. Moreover, unfavorable conditions, arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak, are hindering the market growth.
The building and construction industry is expected to dominate the global calcite market, over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific represents the largest market, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption from countries, such as China, India, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand for the Building and Construction Industry
Calcite mineral is widely used in building and construction, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing market, during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Studied
Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the calcite market, during the forecast period, due to the rapid increase in demand from countries, like China and India.
Competitive Landscape
The global calcite market is partially fragmented, with players accounting for a marginal share of the market studied. Few companies in the market include Mineral Technologies Inc., Nordkalk Corporation, AKJ Minchem Pvt. Ltd, Imerys SA, and Omya AG, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand for the Paper and Plastics Packaging Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Building and Construction Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Unfavorable Conditions Arising due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Precipitated
5.1.2 Grounded
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Building and Construction
5.2.2 Paper and Pulp
5.2.3 Paints and Coatings
5.2.4 Plastics and Polymers
5.2.5 Adhesives
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries
5.3 By Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 AKJ Minchem Pvt. Ltd
6.4.2 Aranthangi Chemicals Pvt. Ltd
6.4.3 Ashirwad Minerals & Marbles
6.4.4 Celtic Chemicals Ltd
6.4.5 Earth MineChem
6.4.6 Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co. Ltd
6.4.7 Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co. Ltd
6.4.8 Gulshan Polyols Ltd
6.4.9 Huber Engineered Materials
6.4.10 Imerys SA
6.4.11 Jay Minerals
6.4.12 Krishna Minerals
6.4.13 Mewar Microns
6.4.14 Minerals Technologies Inc.
6.4.15 Nghe An Mineral Joint Stock Company
6.4.16 Nordkalk Corporation
6.4.17 Omya AG
6.4.18 Shanghai Calcium Carbonate Factory Co. Ltd
6.4.19 SMPL
6.4.20 Weifang Santi Chemical Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
