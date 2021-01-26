New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Distribution Management System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Grid Type, and Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010019/?utm_source=GNW

Implementation of green industrialization and use of renewable energy have been promoted by developed countries. In this era of modernization, use of smart devices and IoT (Internet of things) technology has been rising for the real-time accessibility, effectiveness, control, and easy managing.

Smart cities have gained momentum across the globe and it is set for a rapid transformation.It also includes intelligent transport systems, smart waste management, and robust information technology that would improve quality of living, employment opportunities, and urban services.



Thereby, advanced distribution management system technology is being deployed for smart cities and industrial development as there is a requirement for distributed renewable energy, reduced operational cost, and real-time network.

Based on grid type, the low voltage grid segment led the advanced distribution management system market in 2019.The voltage grids deliver the energy to end users.



The low voltage grid distributes electricity to household, small factories, hospitals, commercial complexes, and business.Due to the reduction in prices of renewable components, such as solar photovoltaics and residential & commercial wind turbines, coupled with government benefits—such as tax rebates and incentives—the adoption of renewables is gaining significant traction at commercial and residential level.



The deployment of solar photovoltaics and wind turbines in developed as well as developing countries, such as India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, and Mexico, is increasing significantly. Thus, growing implementation of solar photovoltaics and wind turbines in commercial and residential sectors is anticipated to create huge growth opportunities for advanced distribution management system market players in the near future.

The overall advanced distribution management system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the advanced distribution management system market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the advanced distribution management system market. Key players operating in the advanced distribution management system market include ABB Ltd.; Advanced Control Systems, Inc.; Capgemini SE; General Electric Company; Oracle Corporation; Adams Electric Cooperative; Operation Technology, Inc.; Schneider Electric; Siemens AG; and Survalent Technology Corporation.

