The growth of the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test market is mainly attributed to the globally rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections and increasing emphasis on food safety. However, limitations associated with the ATP swab tests are likely to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.



The utilization of adenosine triphosphate is a major indicator of cleanliness and sterilization in food & beverages.Rising incidence of foodborne diseases and food contamination is prominently expected to drive the ATP swab test market during the forecast period.



According to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 600 million new cases that is one in ten people across the globe will fall ill due to contaminated food.Moreover, according to the estimates by the WHO, 1 in 10 people fall ill owing to consumption of unsafe food.



In addition, data published by Center for Science and Environment in July 2020 stated that foodborne diarrhea and contaminated water cause deaths of around 700,000 people in Southeast Asia each year. Further, as per data given by the Union Health Ministry of India, out of 1,649 disease outbreaks in India during 2017, around 242 outbreaks were related to the contaminated food and water.

Such substantial prevalence of foodborne diseases and conditions is boosting the need for food safety. This need is likely to drive the ATP swab test market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test market is segmented into free ATP test and microbial ATP test.In 2019, the microbial ATP test segment held the largest share of the market.



The same segment is expected to grow at the faster rate during the coming year.Based on application, the market was segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, food and beverage companies, hospitals and diagnostics laboratories, and academic and research institutions.



In 2019, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company segment held the largest share of the market. Increasing number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and rising demand for sanitization are expected to drive the segment over the forecast period.



World Health Organization, National Health Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Society of Testing and Material, and Saudi Forum for Hospital Sterilization Services, along with company websites, are the major primary and secondary sources cited while preparing this report.

