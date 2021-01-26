New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Addictions Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Treatment Type ; Drug Type ; Treatment Center ; Distribution Channel and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010017/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, the growing demand for R&D from contract organizations is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The steep cost of drug development hinders the growth of the addictions therapeutics market. Countries in APAC are facing challenges due to the rising prevalence of COVID-19. The disruptions in the supply chain and enormous demand for effective therapies for the COVID-19 treatment are putting restrictions on activities in the healthcare research industry in Asia Pacific.

The global addictions therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, drug type, treatment center, and distribution channel.Based on treatment type, the market is segmented into nicotine addiction treatment, alcohol addiction treatment, opioid addiction treatment, and other substance addiction treatment.



The nicotine addiction treatment segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on drug type, the market is segmented into varenicline, bupropion, nicotine replacement products, buprenorphine, naltrexone, disulfiram, and others.



In 2019, the varenicline segment held the largest share of the market, and the nicotine replacement products segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2020–2027.By treatment center, the addictions therapeutics market is segmented into outpatient treatment center, residential treatment center, and inpatient treatment center.



The outpatient treatment center segment held the largest market share in 2019; the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, medical stores, and others. In 2019, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market. However, the medical stores segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The World Health Organization (WHO), American Addictions Center, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are a few of the primary and secondary sources associated with the report on the addictions therapeutics market.

