Myrtle Beach, SC, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First launched in 2011, today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic, celebrates its patented globally automated whitelist technology, and the tenth anniversary of its release.

Created as an alternative to legacy cybersecurity software solutions, a team of developers at PC Matic, led by the company’s CEO and Founder, Rob Cheng, inverted the conventional methodology of blacklist-based solutions and designed the company’s patented globally automated whitelist technology.

The cutting-edge technology, which is continuously refined by a team of meticulous malware researchers and software developers, is at the core of PC Matic’s suite of cybersecurity software solutions utilized by millions of users worldwide. The approach employs a whitelist of known, approved software applications, and only allows those programs to execute on a device. By doing so, the risk for an unknown malicious file running on a device is significantly reduced, if not eliminated entirely.

“Cybersecurity threats grow in frequency and complexity every day,” said Rob Cheng, CEO and Founder of PC Matic. “As antiquated legacy solutions incessantly fail to protect users, cybersecurity solutions must evolve to thwart the risks posed by these threats. Via the use of our innovative and proactive approach to cybersecurity, users can rest assured that their sensitive information is safe and secure from these vicious criminals.”

The use of application whitelisting is recommended by a host of government agencies, in an attempt to mitigate the risk of cyber attacks. These agencies include US-Cert, the NSA, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

About PC Matic: PC Matic was established in 1999 by its current CEO, Rob Cheng. The American company, with operations based across the United States, was established with the sole purpose of creating a better way to diagnose common computer problems. As cyber security threats began to evolve, PC Matic knew a new approach to thwart these attacks was critical. This led to the creation of its award-winning security software in 2011. Entirely developed, researched and supported in the United States, PC Matic features a globally automated whitelist technology, fileless malware detection, and RDP port protection from brute force attacks. Together, these technologies provide the best security protection for endpoint devices around the globe. For over 20 years, PC Matic has continued to evolve, making them an innovative provider of cloud-based performance and security solutions for homes, businesses of all sizes, and government agencies.

