The growing use of secondary batteries in the consumer electronics, rising inclination toward electric vehicles (EVs), and energy storage solutions are the key factors boosting the research on secondary batteries.These batteries confer higher energy-efficiency and extended battery.



Presently, computer electronics, smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronic devices are powered by secondary batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries.Advanced energy storage technologies are playing pivotal role in the decarbonization of modern economies.



Over the last few years, these technologies have been instrumental in the evolution of the energy, automotive, and electronics industries. Irrespective of the existence of technologies such as pump-hydro, compressed air, and flywheels, secondary battery technologies have provided the energy and power solutions to meet the technical demands of these sectors.



In the automobile industry, various passenger cars and commercial vehicles are in the development phase.The availability of advanced secondary battery technologies has encouraged automotive OEMs to adopt lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries.



Various developing countries in APAC and South America, such as India, China, and Brazil, play a crucial role in the growth of the automotive industry.Also, APAC is home to factories of several automotive players, whereas various APAC companies are proceeding with battery production projects in Europe.



For instance, Terra E Holding (Germany), LG Chem (Poland), Northvolt (Sweden), and SK Innovation (Hungary) have announced their respective lithium battery projects with battery cell production requiring lithium supply.



In 2019, the lead-acid segment held the largest share of the market.Based on application, the secondary battery market is segmented into Automotive, Industrial, Portable, Medical Devices, Forklift, Others.



In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest market share, followed by Europe and North America. On the other hand, Middle East is projected to be the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027. Despite the positive growth outlook, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, which is hindering the global economy negatively, is affecting the secondary battery business activities and company revenues worldwide.



In APAC, China is the largest producer of passenger cars.It has ventured and established itself as one of the world’s largest EV manufacturing hubs to address the alarming pollution increase rate.



According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), in 2017, electric car sales reached ~500,000 in the country, accounting for 50% of the global sales, and more than twice the sales in the US.Further, the presence of robust consumer electronics industries in APAC is anticipated to fuel the secondary battery market growth.



The expansion of wireless broadband networks and rising number of communications towers are leading to massive growth in internet traffic, and the growth in data centers is driving demand for UPS.Hospitals, corporate offices, research institutions, educational institutes, and residential applications are also contributing to mounting demand for UPS in the region.



The growing industrial automation and increasing vehicle charging infrastructure deployment is also projected to need greater energy backup systems in APAC in the coming years. All the above-mentioned factors are positively impacting the growth of the secondary battery market in the region.



Ltd, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, Duracell Inc., Enersys, GS Yuasa Corporation, LG Chem Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Saft Groupe S.A, and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd are among the key players profiled during this market study.

