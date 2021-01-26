New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rugged Servers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type ; End-User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988386/?utm_source=GNW

Further, the increasing military budgets worldwide, to develop the rugged computer systems for ensuring safety against security threats, are supporting the growth of the rugged servers market.



The global rugged servers market was valued at US$ 2416.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3856.9 million by 2027. North America holds the largest market share, whereas the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020–2027. The mounting government spending on the development telecommunications, aerospace and military, energy & power, and other industrial sectors is driving the installation of data centers in harsh environment. A few of the key players operating in the global rugged servers market, which are profiled in this market study include Core Systems; Crystal Group, Inc.; Mercury Systems; Inc., Systel, Inc.; Trenton Systems, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc.; CP Technologies LLC; NCS Technologies, Inc.; SPARTON RUGGED ELECTRONICS; and EMET.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Rugged Servers Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.The global electronics and semiconductor sector is suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns.



China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries in the world; it was one of the worst-affected countries till Q1 of 2020.The lockdown of various plants and factories in China has adversely affected the global supply chains, thereby hampering manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various electronic goods.



In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.



The overall global rugged servers market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global rugged servers market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast of the global rugged serversmarket based on all segmentation provided concerning five primary regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants associated with this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the global rugged servers market.

