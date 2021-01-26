DENVER, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoPeace , a diversified holding company which invests in growing companies demonstrating positive measurable impact and strong fiscal health, today announced its filing of a Regulation D (506(c)) offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The purpose of this filing is to secure funds through investments from accredited investors in the holding company, which directly invests in for-profit companies seeking solutions to societal and environmental problems, while striving for a competitive financial return.



CoPeace’s 506c offering allows the company to sell 24,000 shares of Series A preferred stock to accredited investors. Shares are priced at $125.00 USD each with a minimum investment of $50,000 (400 shares). The offering will be conducted on a best efforts basis through the CoPeace website: https://www.copeace.com .

As a holding company, CoPeace utilizes investor capital to purchase controlling interest in complementary, purpose-driven subsidiaries with innovative, marketable concepts and a strong leadership team, who are combating world problems with measurable impact and are projected to have positive growth and potential target returns. Currently, CoPeace’s portfolio includes five companies, Advanced Sustainable Technologies, Uncharted Power, CoFi PBLLC, CoMa PBLLC and CoSpo PBLLC, all of which focus on climate crisis solutions, cleantech innovation, economic equality and social justice.

There is tremendous opportunity for CoPeace’s investing model with the continued surge of assets managed with an environmental, social and/or governance lens. Recent research shows total U.S.-domiciled sustainably invested assets under management, both institutional and retail, grew 42% between 2018 and 2020, climbing from $12 trillion to $17.1 trillion.

“We’re excited to embark on a new capital raise through our 506c offering and continue advancing investments in our company, but more importantly, in companies that are actually combating world problems with measurable impact,” said CoPeace CEO Craig Jonas. “Considering the rapid growth of ESG assets, this offering presents a unique opportunity for investors to get involved before they soar. Beyond that, this provides an opportunity for investors, through a single investment, to diversify their portfolios and avoid the volatility of the stock market by investing in industries and sectors that will drive change in the coming decade, ultimately growing their money for good.”

CoPeace has already raised over $1.9M through previous rounds to facilitate investments in socially impactful organizations and acquire meaningful subsidiaries, as well as contribute to general operating costs. Capital raised through the 506c offering will further support CoPeace’s current portfolio, while helping expand their holdings to include themes of public health, education, and financial accessibility.

“We’ve received tremendous support on our fundraising journey thus far, and we look forward to this next chapter to continue changing the structure of global capitalism in a way that places the environment and society on equal footing with profits,” said Jonas.



About CoPeace

CoPeace is a forward-thinking holding company, building a portfolio of carefully selected for-profit companies with measurable social and environmental impact. CoPeace is democratizing the investment world by allowing everyone, not just wealthy investors, to invest in private impact companies via its holding company structure.

As a designated Certified B Corp and a public-benefit corporation (PBC), CoPeace is committed to acting morally, ethically and responsibly in regard to society, the environment, the natural world and the world at large.

For more information about CoPeace and how you can grow your money for good, visit www.copeace.com .

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Investment in the company is speculative and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment. This release contains forward looking statements and such forward looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27a of the Securities Act and may include projections of revenues, income or loss, capital expenditures, business relationships, financings, proposed financings or investments by third parties, plans for future operations, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions about future events and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

