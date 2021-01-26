New release of award-winning network monitoring software adds simple, integrated syslog and Windows log management – all within the same industry-leading interface

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the latest release of Progress® WhatsUp® Gold, the award-winning network monitoring software. With today’s release, WhatsUp® Gold adds integrated log management, third-party monitoring and management via outbound REST APIs and improved reporting—making it easier than ever to find and troubleshoot problems quickly.

Today, networks must be able to handle more traffic moving in more directions from more devices, including physical and virtual devices, switches, routers, wireless access points, firewalls, cloud resources, services and applications. While each new connection provides added capabilities, they also create new potential vulnerabilities that network professionals need to manage, often through a myriad of tools and technologies.

Integrated Log Management

WhatsUp Gold 2021 introduces intuitive, integrated log management capabilities for tracking and alerting on syslog and Windows log events. Users can monitor, filter, search and alert on logs for every device in their network while also watching for meta trends like log volume changes. All of this is done within the same industry-leading interface that makes troubleshooting with WhatsUp Gold easy. The result is the ability to manage syslog and Windows log events and alerts the same way users monitor the rest of the network and with the same customizable dashboards and reporting.

“WhatsUp Gold 2021 adds easy visibility and management of device log data—all integrated into an industry-leading interface. It’s a huge step up for us, in terms of being able to decipher what’s going on in our network,” said Christopher Gerochi, IT Coordinator II, City of Pleasanton, California. “We can now sift through log entries quickly to find which device is causing alarms and act instantly—and it’s all conveniently available from a single pane of glass.”

Additional WhatsUp Gold 2021 capabilities and features include:

Outbound REST APIs

WhatsUp Gold’s inbound REST API support has been expanded to include outbound REST APIs. An extensive suite of outbound REST API calls lets users leverage REST to provide information to WhatsUp Gold from other third-party systems. This extends integration to the application level, making it simple to seamlessly integrate functionality with third-party applications like Salesforce, Office 365 and others. In addition, inbound REST API calls allow users to automate workloads by extracting specific data from WhatsUp Gold or inputting information from a separate system or script.

Faster, HTML-Based Reports

WhatsUp Gold reporting has been optimized for HTML and email, resulting in much faster and more useful report generation. This includes WYSIWYG outputs that incorporate hyperlinks and are easier to share.

“The pandemic has disrupted when, where and how we work. More than ever administrators need a single tool they can trust with their network infrastructure,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “With the integration of log management in WhatsUp Gold 2021, users now have world-class network monitoring and powerful log management in one easy-to-use solution. The end result is the ability to fix network problems fast, usually before end users notice—which is the holy grail of IT.”

WhatsUp Gold network monitoring software enables small and midsize businesses and enterprises to continuously monitor and manage their IT infrastructure and applications, ensuring high levels of performance and availability. That is why it was named to PC Magazine’s ”Best Network Monitoring Software for 2020” list, and received high marks from publications such as Network Computing UK and PC Pro Magazine—as well as organizations that include G2 and SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group.

The latest release of Progress WhatsUp Gold is available today. For more information, click here or attend the WhatsUp Gold 2021 release webinar on February 11 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Register for the event here.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and WhatsUp are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

