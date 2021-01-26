FRISCO, TEXAS, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI), today announced it has received its first revenues from its recent acquisition of oil and gas minerals and royalties.



The revenue received was from the acquisition of a portfolio of minerals including the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale and others that the Company made in 2020. “Through this acquisition, we were able to gain some great assets in these prolific areas and our endeavors are beginning to pay off. We expect further development of these assets, as well as an increase in revenue as oil and gas prices go back up,” said Scott Cox, CEO of Verde Bio Holdings.

“I’m delighted for VBHI stakeholders,” commented Mr. Cox. “I know how difficult it is for a small Company to earn revenues within the first year of deploying a new business model. Our goal now is to expand both the revenues and our portfolios during this unique buying opportunity due to historically low commodity prices.” Mr. Cox continued: “We are just getting started and I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities in front of us right now.”

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc., based in Frisco, Texas, engages in the acquisition and development of high-probability, lower risk onshore oil and gas properties within the major oil and gas plays in the U.S. The Company’s dual-focused growth strategy relies primarily on leveraging management’s expertise to grow through the strategic acquisition of diversified mineral and royalty portfolios. “Our aim is to become a leading consolidator in a highly fragmented market,” Mr. Cox said.

