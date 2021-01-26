With the EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus, a midwestern urban school sees PM2.5 particulates below the EPA national standard and in the top 10 percentile most of the time.

With the EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus, a midwestern urban school sees PM2.5 particulates below the EPA national standard and in the top 10 percentile most of the time.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. , Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroKlenz , a leading indoor air quality company that makes various air purifier models, has gathered data from its EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus air purifiers in classrooms nationwide to track its impact for educational partners. All schools using the system saw consistent drops in aerosol concentrations and observed air quality at or below the national EPA standard. While air quality is always a top priority to keep students and staff healthy, the COVID-19 pandemic has made bettering indoor air quality a top priority for 2020 and 2021.



“This is great news for schools, who often don’t have the data they need to safely monitor their indoor air quality,” said George Negron, vice president of operations at Timilon Corporation. “After a year like 2020, clean air is more important than ever. With recent data showing exposure to ambient PM2.5 correlates to higher COVID-19 mortality rates and increased spread of the virus, the information gathered by our EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus units is groundbreaking as it routinely keeps PM2.5 particulates below the EPA national standard.”

The EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus is composed of a patented three-stage filtration system, combining advanced chemistry technology, germicidal UVC and HEPA filtration to remove toxic and noxious gasses, particulates, allergens, bacteria, viruses and more. Recent testing shows that the EnviroKlenz Air System Plus reduces 99.9% of viruses, mold and fungus without releasing anything back into the environment.

EnviroKlenz uses QuantAQ’s MODULAIR-PM Particulate Matter Analyzer – a commercial-grade aerosol measurement instrument – to measure aerosol concentrations in the classrooms. After baseline measurements were taken over a one to two week period, EnviroKlenz air purifiers were put into classrooms with an average size of 1,000 square feet with ten-foot ceilings. The readings were captured in the ranges of PM10, PM2.5, and PM1 (submicron-sized).

Data pulled from schools using the EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus:

Massachusetts Dental School

A dental school in Massachusetts put in an EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus air purifier to capture aerosolized matter during procedures and mitigate pathogens during procedures to prevent them from spreading via the air. After establishing a baseline, the air purifiers were turned on before, during and after procedures to confine area particulates and aerosolized matter. The EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus kept the PM2.5 particulates below the national top 10 percentile for over 95% of the time the system was running, which can be seen here.

New Jersey School

QuantAQ’s MODULAIR-PM Particulate Matter Analyzer took baseline PM2.5 readings before students let out for Thanksgiving in 2020. When students returned in December, one EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus was deployed per classroom at the school. The baseline readings showed that student movement caused spikes in the data, including student arrival, lunchtime and school dismissal. After implementing the air purifiers, the spikes leveled off, showcasing the EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus’s ability to remove particles quickly. The classrooms maintained PM2.5 levels at or below the national standard, which can be seen here.

Midwest City Urban School

After running the EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus during school hours over the course of two weeks, the always-on MODULAIR-PM Particulate Matter Analyzer saw a steady overall decrease in PM2.5. As with the New Jersey school, spikes were seen during higher traffic points of the day. The school’s central heating and air helps steady air quality readings with air exchange. The EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus kept the PM2.5 particulates below the EPA national standard and in the top 10 percentile most of the time, which can be seen here.

David Hagan, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of QuantAQ, Inc. – the maker of the MODULAIR-PM Particulate Matter Analyzer – also stresses the importance of accurate air monitoring in schools: “Continuous, real-time air quality monitoring in schools provides the data necessary to verify ventilation, validate filtration mechanisms, and characterize changes in air quality on a classroom-by-classroom basis. QuantAQ's MODULAIR-PM system captures the size and concentration of particulate matter on a minute-by-minute basis revealing the precise frequency and duration of elevated air pollution episodes allowing users to take action in real-time.”

For more information about EnviroKlenz, visit http://www.enviroklenzairpurifiers.com/education/.

EnviroKlenz®

EnviroKlenz is a leading indoor air quality company that makes various air purifier models, including EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System and EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus. Its patented earth mineral technology was developed over two decades by research scientists and was originally designed for use by the US military to destroy chemical warfare and toxic industry chemicals. EnviroKlenz’s air purifiers use safe earth minerals to capture and destroy airborne toxic and noxious gasses, particulates, allergens, bacteria, viruses and other allergy triggers. Since no abrasive chemicals, masking agents or toxic fillers are used, EnviroKlenz’s products are safe for the environment and to use around family and pets. Timilon Corporation is the parent company of EnviroKlenz®, OdorKlenz®, and FAST-ACT®. For more information, visit www.enviroklenz.com.

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR for EnviroKlenz

eanschuetz@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102 x233

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12a6431b-1fb5-441d-89e0-de3d507eeeb7