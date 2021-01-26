CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., a private investment firm based in Chicago, today announces an investment in Life Spine Inc., a medical device company focused on creating innovative spinal implant solutions for orthopedic surgeons and neurosurgeons. Life Spine is dedicated to improving the quality of patient care by reducing surgery time and increasing procedural efficacy. Uncompromising quality and design standards coupled with technologically advanced manufacturing platforms have driven rapid increases in the sales of Life Spine’s products.



Granite Creek’s investment in Life Spine Inc., which marks the company’s latest institutional capital raise, will enable it to aggressively pursue its growth initiatives. This investment was made from Granite Creek’s $200 million FlexCap II fund, and represents the latest investment by Granite Creek in the surgical implant space. Mark Radzik, Managing Partner of Granite Creek, will serve on the Board of Directors of Life Spine.

“As we sought capital to further accelerate the sales of our Micro-Invasive platforms, Granite Creek stood out as the ideal investment partner given the principals’ knowledge of our business segments and their proclivity to invest in high growth, entrepreneurial companies,” said Michael Butler, CEO of Life Spine.

“We are extremely pleased to invest in Life Spine and work together with the management team on accelerating the company’s growth,” said Mark Radzik. “Life Spine has a rich portfolio of proprietary products that are sold globally. Further, the company was founded on rapid product development and continues to do the same with a robust pipeline of differentiated spine products and unique procedures that will be commercialized much faster with the benefit of our investment.”

About Life Spine

Life Spine is focused on providing innovative solutions to address spinal pathology from the occiput to the sacrum. Its comprehensive product portfolio is centered around fusion and minimally invasive surgeries and driven by patient and surgeon needs. Life Spine specializes in Micro-Invasive™ Expandable Technology, designed to preserve anatomy, restore alignment, and allow for a customizable fit for every patient. The company is dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards and the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms. For further information about Life Spine, please visit www.lifespine.com.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C.

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in private equity, banking, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In addition to providing funding to lower middle market companies, in 2011 Granite Creek co-founded Renovo Financial, one of the largest private lenders serving real estate entrepreneurs. Granite Creek was recently named to Inc.’s 2020 Private Equity 50 list. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.

