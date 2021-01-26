Wilmington, DE, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced today Apache® ECharts™ as a Top-Level Project (TLP).



Apache ECharts is an intuitive, interactive, and powerful charting and visualization library ideally suited for commercial-grade presentations. The project originated in 2013 at Baidu and entered the Apache Incubator in January 2018.



"Our decision to incubate ECharts at The Apache Software Foundation was a wise one," said Ovilia Zhang, Vice President of Apache ECharts. "Through the Apache Way, our community is healthier and more diverse, which has improved ECharts to become a more attractive, competitive choice for visualization professionals and enthusiasts."

Written in JavaScript and based on the ZRender rendering engine supporting both Canvas and SVG, Apache ECharts provides an array of dynamic, highly-customizable chart types that include line, column, scatter, pie, radar, candlestick, gauge, funnel, heatmap, and more. Features include:

Customized and amalgamated chart styles with more than 20 chart types

Multi-dimensional data analysis and coding

Interactive components available out-of-the-box

Cross-device responsiveness

Optimized dynamic scaling

Server side rendering

Immediate UI response on millions of streaming data through progressive rendering

Extensions for: 3-D visualization and other rich special effects Python, R, Julia, and other languages Platforms that include Wechat App and Baidu Smart Program



Examples of ECharts many data visualization options are available at https://echarts.apache.org/examples/



The project has recently released ECharts 5, which provides rendering ability for tens of millions of data points, and supports accessibility requirements in compliance with W3C’s Web Accessibility Initiative Accessible Rich Internet Applications Suite (WAI-ARIA) standards.



Building on EChart’s core features, ECharts 5 makes it even easier for developers to tell the story behind the data through 15 new features and improvements in story-telling and data expression, optimized visualization and responsive design, interaction and performance enhancement, developer experience, internationalization, and more.



Apache ECharts is in use at Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, GitLab, Intel, and Tencent, among others, as well as solutions such as Apache Superset data visualization software. The project continues to grow in popularity, with more than 44,000 stars on GitHub and 250,000 weekly downloads on npm to date.



"The world we live in today is powered by software and data," said Erica Brescia, COO of GitHub. "With Apache ECharts, developers around the world have access to a powerful, free and open source library for data visualization. It is great to see the project flourishing on GitHub. Congrats to the Apache ECharts on their graduation to a top level project at the Apache Software Foundation."



"Apache ECharts helps visualization experts and data analysts easily create a wide variety of visualizations that are very helpful for us to analyze and explore the story behind the data," said visualization academia pioneer Professor Wei Chen of Zhejiang University.



"We are glad to witness ECharts’ pleasant process in the Apache Incubator," said Ming Zu, Senior Manager at Baidu. "Our community grew with individuals from many countries and organizations, who contributed to bug fixing, issue resolving, and new feature implementation."



"When the Apache Superset community looked into visualization libraries to rebuild the core visualization plugins, ECharts stood out as the absolute best fit," said Maxime Beauchemin, original creator of both Apache Airflow and Superset, and serves as Vice President of Apache Superset. "It has an unparalleled variety of visualizations, a rich and composable visual grammar, an intuitive and well designed API, a flexible and performant rendering engine, a very lean tree of dependencies, and the important set of guarantees that the ASF provides when committing long term to using an Open Source project."



"It was a pleasure guiding the ECharts community through the Apache Incubator," said Dave Fisher, ASF Member and Apache ECharts Incubating Mentor. "They have embraced the Apache Way of community-led development, encouraging those interested in helping improve ECharts to contribute and become part of its growing community.”



"This is an exciting time for the ECharts community," added Zhang. "We are enjoying continued growth, and invite those interested in contributing to the project to join us on our developer and user lists."



See the range of options available with ECharts in "Apache ECharts in 5 minutes", a new video created by members of the Apache ECharts community (in Mandarin Chinese with English subtitles) https://youtu.be/nKKK0orjSq8



Availability and Oversight

Apache ECharts software is released under the Apache License v2.0 and is overseen by a self-selected team of active contributors to the project. A Project Management Committee (PMC) guides the Project's day-to-day operations, including community development and product releases. For downloads, documentation, and ways to become involved with Apache ECharts, visit http://echarts.apache.org and https://twitter.com/ApacheECharts



About the Apache Incubator

The Apache Incubator is the primary entry path for projects and codebases wishing to become part of the efforts at The Apache Software Foundation. All code donations from external organizations and existing external projects enter the ASF through the Incubator to: 1) ensure all donations are in accordance with the ASF legal standards; and 2) develop new communities that adhere to our guiding principles. Incubation is required of all newly accepted projects until a further review indicates that the infrastructure, communications, and decision making process have stabilized in a manner consistent with other successful ASF projects. While incubation status is not necessarily a reflection of the completeness or stability of the code, it does indicate that the project has yet to be fully endorsed by the ASF. For more information, visit http://incubator.apache.org/



About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Established in 1999, The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) is the world’s largest Open Source foundation, stewarding 227M+ lines of code and providing more than $20B+ worth of software to the public at 100% no cost. The ASF’s all-volunteer community grew from 21 original founders overseeing the Apache HTTP Server to 813 individual Members and 206 Project Management Committees who successfully lead 350+ Apache projects and initiatives in collaboration with nearly 8,000 Committers through the ASF’s meritocratic process known as "The Apache Way". Apache software is integral to nearly every end user computing device, from laptops to tablets to mobile devices across enterprises and mission-critical applications. Apache projects power most of the Internet, manage exabytes of data, execute teraflops of operations, and store billions of objects in virtually every industry. The commercially-friendly and permissive Apache License v2 is an Open Source industry standard, helping launch billion dollar corporations and benefiting countless users worldwide. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors including Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Amazon Web Services, Anonymous, Baidu, Bloomberg, Budget Direct, Capital One, Cloudera, Comcast, Didi Chuxing, Facebook, Google, Handshake, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Pineapple Fund, Red Hat, Reprise Software, Target, Tencent, Union Investment, Verizon Media, and Workday. For more information, visit http://apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/TheASF



© The Apache Software Foundation. "Apache", "ECharts", "Apache ECharts", "Airflow", "Apache Airflow", "Superset", "Apache Superset", and "ApacheCon" are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



