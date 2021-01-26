Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Quaterly Review, Q2 2020 - China and Brazil Led Discoveries Count in the Quarter" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally, a total of 23 oil and gas discoveries were made during Q2 2020. Of these, 15 are oil discoveries and eight are gas discoveries. North America, Former Soviet Union, Asia, and South America lead with four discoveries each in the quarter. Among countries, China and Brazil, had the highest number of discoveries with three each in Q2 2020.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Q2 2020 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review
Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries
Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators
Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain
Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type
Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q2 2020
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jd8o1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: