Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Quaterly Review, Q2 2020 - China and Brazil Led Discoveries Count in the Quarter" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, a total of 23 oil and gas discoveries were made during Q2 2020. Of these, 15 are oil discoveries and eight are gas discoveries. North America, Former Soviet Union, Asia, and South America lead with four discoveries each in the quarter. Among countries, China and Brazil, had the highest number of discoveries with three each in Q2 2020.



Scope

Count of oil and gas discoveries by key countries in Q2 2020 vis-a-vis Q1 2020

Count of oil and gas discoveries by key countries in H1 2020

Count of oil and gas discoveries by key operators in Q2 2020 vis-a-vis Q1 2020

Count of oil and gas discoveries by key operators in H1 2020

Count of oil and gas discoveries by well terrain in Q2 2020 vis-a-vis Q1 2020

Count of oil and gas discoveries by well terrain in H1 2020

Count of oil and gas discoveries by resource type in Q2 2020 vis-a-vis Q1 2020

Count of oil and gas discoveries by resource type in H1 2020

Select details about oil and gas discoveries in Q2 2020

Reasons to Buy

Obtain most up to date information available on the global oil and gas discoveries

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong discoveries data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on oil and gas discoveries data

Assess your competitor's oil and gas discoveries

Q2 2020 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review



Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries

Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries in Q2 2020 vis-a-vis Q1 2020

Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries in2020

Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators

Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators in Q2 2020 vis-a-vis Q1 2020

Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators in 2020

Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain

Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain in Q2 2020 vis-a-vis Q1 2020

Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain in 2020

Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type

Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type in Q2 2020 vis-a-vis Q1 2020

Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type in 2020

Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q2 2020



Appendix



