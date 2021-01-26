Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Quaterly Review, Q2 2020 - China and Brazil Led Discoveries Count in the Quarter" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, a total of 23 oil and gas discoveries were made during Q2 2020. Of these, 15 are oil discoveries and eight are gas discoveries. North America, Former Soviet Union, Asia, and South America lead with four discoveries each in the quarter. Among countries, China and Brazil, had the highest number of discoveries with three each in Q2 2020.

Scope

  • Count of oil and gas discoveries by key countries in Q2 2020 vis-a-vis Q1 2020
  • Count of oil and gas discoveries by key countries in H1 2020
  • Count of oil and gas discoveries by key operators in Q2 2020 vis-a-vis Q1 2020
  • Count of oil and gas discoveries by key operators in H1 2020
  • Count of oil and gas discoveries by well terrain in Q2 2020 vis-a-vis Q1 2020
  • Count of oil and gas discoveries by well terrain in H1 2020
  • Count of oil and gas discoveries by resource type in Q2 2020 vis-a-vis Q1 2020
  • Count of oil and gas discoveries by resource type in H1 2020
  • Select details about oil and gas discoveries in Q2 2020

Q2 2020 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review

Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries

  • Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries in Q2 2020 vis-a-vis Q1 2020
  • Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries in2020

Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators

  • Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators in Q2 2020 vis-a-vis Q1 2020
  • Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators in 2020

Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain

  • Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain in Q2 2020 vis-a-vis Q1 2020
  • Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain in 2020

Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type

  • Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type in Q2 2020 vis-a-vis Q1 2020
  • Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type in 2020

Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q2 2020

Appendix

