NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adept XR, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc., and a provider of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) learning solutions, announced today its partnership with Nova Southeastern University (NSU) to deploy two VR experiences that engage students in financial literacy and practical auditing skills training.



Over the Fall 2020 semester, NSU students participated in a unique VR personal finance experience designed to provide students with the financial literacy skills they need to succeed. The VR experience simulated real life financial decisions, such as weekly budgeting, home purchases, and other aspects of personal finance. A second VR experience planned for the 2021 Spring semester is a VR accounting inventory experience that allows students to walk into a virtual warehouse and practice conducting audits in VR by doing inventory counts. The 2021 roadmap includes an AI-powered avatar designed to enrich student interactions and engagement.

“I always find myself impressed by the students who enroll at NSU, eager to make the most of their time and take full advantage of our resources,” said Andy Rosman, dean of NSU’s H. Wayne Huizenga College of Business and Entrepreneurship. “We have high expectations for our students, and we work to thoughtfully captivate and challenge them in memorable ways; that’s why I am excited to offer VR experiences provided by Adept XR. Together with faculty, they’ve managed to create two unique exercises that engage students in a way no other medium can, and I look forward to observing what individuals take away from their time with this inspiring VR technology.”

“The goal of Adept XR is to create VR-based experiences that break down barriers and provide unique and thought-provoking exercises that enhance the learning process and increase retention” said Lyron Bentovim, CEO of The Glimpse Group. “We are delighted to partner with NSU, and I commend the NSU faculty for their innovative spirit in seeing the unique value of VR and what it means for their students. Together with NSU instructional design faculty, we've designed these experiences to benefit NSU students so they may walk away with a new understanding of their curriculum and a practical way to apply skills that they’ve learned in the classroom.”

The VR personal finance simulation experience was offered as part of NSU’s UNIV 1000, a course where first year students learned a range of life skills, including how to manage personal finances. In the future, the software may also be applied to other core disciplines, including Sports Management where students learn how to better offer financial guidance to professional athletes. The second experience is designed for NSU’s Accounting curriculum and will offer students virtual experiences that enable them to apply course knowledge in a simulated business environment.

Dean Rosman commented, “Our partnership with The Glimpse Group and Adept XR marks a critical point in NSU’s adoption of immersive technology. We aim to build on these two initial projects and take the lead as producers of VR technology that offers untapped utility in education and even professional settings.”

Video Link: https://youtu.be/P0D8yjbEf0c

About Adept XR

Adept Reality, LLC (dba Adept XR), a subsidiary company of the AR/VR company The Glimpse Group , Inc., combines learning science, cutting edge technology, and a unique position in the VR industry to bring amazing solutions to today’s toughest learning challenges. The company offers immersive learning solutions for both higher education, and corporate training; www.adeptxr.com

About Nova Southeastern University (NSU)

A dynamic, private research university, NSU is providing high-quality educational and research programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree levels. Established in 1964, the university includes 15 colleges, the 215,000-square-foot Center for Collaborative Research, the private JK-12 grade University School, the world-class NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale , and the Alvin Sherman Library, Research and Information Technology Center , one of Florida’s largest public libraries. NSU students learn at their campuses in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Tampa, Florida, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico, and online globally. Please visit www.nova.edu for more information.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group is a Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating entrepreneurs in the VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR entrepreneurs and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

