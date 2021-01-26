LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaSignal Corp., a medical technology and data company specializing in assessing cerebral blood flow, announced today that Andy D. Bryant, is joining the NovaSignal Board of Advisors, effective January 26, 2021. Mr. Bryant most recently served as Chairman of Intel Corporation.



“For nearly two decades Andy led the financial growth and strategic direction of Intel, first as Chief Financial Officer and then Chairman of the Board. The contribution of Andy’s business and strategic acumen transformed the company. His insight will be invaluable to NovaSignal as we accelerate our growth,” said Diane Bryant, Chairman and CEO of NovaSignal. “We look forward to learning from Andy as an advisor to our leadership team.”

Mr. Bryant joined Intel in 1981 and held a variety of executive positions during his tenure at the company, including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. He served as Chairman of the Board from 2012 to January 2020. During his career at Intel, Mr. Bryant helped guide the company to become the world’s largest semiconductor company and a preeminent manufacturer of microprocessors for personal computers and servers.

“The rapid adoption of technology in the healthcare industry demonstrates the ability to improve outcomes across all aspects of medical management. NovaSignal’s integration of AI and robotics into traditional ultrasound technology is destined to change the way brain health is managed,” said Mr. Bryant. “I look forward to the opportunity to lend my experience to the NovaSignal Board of Advisors and help guide the company to industry leadership.”

Prior to joining Intel, Mr. Bryant held positions in finance at Ford Motor Company and Chrysler Corporation. Mr. Bryant is the Lead Independent Director of Columbia Sportswear Company where he also chairs the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Previously, he served on the Board of Directors of Synopsys, Inc. and McKesson Corporation. Mr. Bryant earned a B.A. in Economics from the University of Missouri and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from the University of Kansas.

Disclaimer: Andy Bryant is not related to Diane Bryant.

About NovaSignal

Founded in 2013, NovaSignal Corp. is a medical technology company whose mission is to save lives by unlocking the hidden power of blood flow data. The company’s FDA-cleared NovaGuide Intelligent Ultrasound combines non-invasive ultrasound, robotics, and artificial intelligence to assess real-time cerebral blood flow. Using cloud computing and data analytics, NovaSignal supports physicians in their clinical decision making of diseases identified through cerebral blood flow. This includes strokes, intra-cardiac shunts, and intra-pulmonary shunts (as recently demonstrated with COVID-19-positive patients). To learn more, visit novasignal.com.

