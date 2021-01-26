New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Male Infertility Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Test ; Treatment Type ; Distribution Channel ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988375/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of procedures hinders the male infertility market growth.



Companies around the world are investing into development of new test kits and medical aids to diagnose and treat the infertility issues among men. In addition, the approval for hormonal therapy and its commercialization is also likely to turn out to be a significant milestone in the treatment of infertile men.



The standardization of regulations in majority of countries has helped the male infertility market players to launch their innovative solutions.For instance, in January 2016, AytuBioScience obtained the CE mark for MiOXSYS System that assesses the levels of oxidative stress in human semen, thereby aiding in the diagnosis of infertility.



Similarly, in October 2016, Episona Inc., an epigenetics data company focused on improving outcomes in reproductive health, introduced an innovative male infertility test named Seed. The test evaluates epigenetic changes on DNA to predict the male infertility and poor embryo development risks. Further, in January 2019, Dadi, a men’s health company, launched at-home fertility test and sperm storage kit, making the male reproductive health issues more accessible.



Infertility has emerged as a common epidemic among young Indian population.With the shift of conventional mindset among males with respect to infertility, new fertility centers specific for males are being inaugurated in the country.



For instance, in December 2018, Androlife was established as India’s first male fertility clinic in Hyderabad, India. Thus, the technological developments in the field of male infertility diagnostics and therapeutics fuel the growth of the market.



On the basis of test, the male infertility market was segmented into DNA fragmentation technique, oxidative stress analysis, microscopic examination, sperm agglutination, computer assisted semen analysis, sperm penetration assay, and others.In 2019, the DNA fragmentation technique held the largest share in the market; however, the computer assisted semen analysis segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the study period.



The growing adoption of advanced and improved assisted reproductive technologies, and rise in infertility ratio among males are among the factors augmenting the growth of the male infertility market for the DNA fragmentation technique.Further the rise in the market for computer-assisted semen analysis can be attributed to the growing emphasis of various manufacturers on offering innovative products.



For instance, in June 2017, MICROPTIC collaborated with Embryotools for to develop a sperm analysis system in their lab and conduct training for the operations of the same.

Several professional organizations put a halt on infertility treatment services, including both medically assisted reproduction and assisted reproductive technology, shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 infection as a pandemic.Possible complications of these procedures and viral-contamination-related limitations have been the key reasons for undertaking these extraordinary measures.



These measures are adversely affecting the growth of the global male infertility market.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), WHO, European Union (EU), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Office for National Statistics, and National Health Service (NHS) are a few of the essential secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.

