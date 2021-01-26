Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Downstream Oil and Gas Mergers, Acquisitions and Capital Raising Biannual Deals Review - H1 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Downstream Oil and Gas Mergers, Acquisitions and Capital Raising Biannual Deals Review - H1 2020" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on M&A (mergers, acquisitions, and asset transactions) and financings (equity/debt offerings and PE/VC), in the downstream oil and gas industry.



The report provides detailed comparative semi-annual data, on the number of deals and their value, sub-divided into deal types by geographies.



Scope

Analyze market trends for the downstream oil and gas industry in the global arena

Review of deal trends in the market

Analysis of M&As in the downstream oil and gas industry

Analysis of Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, and Venture Financing in the downstream oil and gas industry

Information on the top deals that took place in the industry

Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:

Sector Highlights

74% Decrease in M&A Values in the Downstream Industry

New Investments Increase 66% in H1 2020

Appendix

Methodology

Coverage

Secondary Research

Contact

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ha4btl

