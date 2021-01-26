New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Legumes Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731048/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on legumes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of legumes for various applications, increasing demand for healthy diet and growing consumption due to health benefits. In addition, increasing adoption of legumes for various applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The legumes market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The legumes market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Beans

• Peas

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• South America

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA



This study identifies the high consumption of legume-based snacking items as one of the prime reasons driving the legumes market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of veganism and growing sales through online channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on legumes market covers the following areas:

• Legumes market sizing

• Legumes market forecast

• Legumes market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731048/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001