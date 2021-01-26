CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Bennett Jones LLP – a top Canadian law firm with more than 500 lawyers and 6 offices across Canada and the United States – has extended its deployment of iManage Work by adopting iManage Knowledge Unlocked, an AI-based enterprise search solution which enables firms to gain more from knowledge management. Having deployed the solution to its legal professionals in June of 2020, the firm has established the foundation to leverage the transformative power of knowledge management across the firm, for the benefit of all their clients.



Bennett Jones selected Knowledge Unlocked as a replacement for its previous enterprise search solution, which wasn’t keeping pace with innovation. The firm was particularly drawn to the innovative and collaborative approach of the iManage team and the powerful indexing capabilities of the solution. The Knowledge Unlocked index powers the iManage knowledge graph, which enhances critical connections and builds relationships across its data to securely deliver search results with increased relevancy, contextual accuracy, and speed.

The Knowledge Unlocked solution has been branded internally by the firm as ‘Insight Search’. The solution enables Bennett Jones to surface key information from the firm’s most valuable systems like their iManage document management system (DMS), knowledge bank, collection of closing books, and intranet, creating a more streamlined and effective user experience.

“At Bennett Jones, we’re thinking long term,” said Kate Simpson, National Director of Knowledge & Practice Innovation at Bennett Jones. “We’re asking: How do we create a tech stack that that allows Bennett Jones to be the best it can be, and to know what it knows? The iManage platform plays a prominent role in providing that foundation and Knowledge Unlocked only strengthens and expands what we’re able to do. Knowledge Unlocked is the first step in an ongoing journey of how we connect and unlock insights across the organization; the opportunities are multifold.”

Since launching Insight Search to its legal professionals, Bennett Jones has continued to pilot new functionality from iManage that the firm will be able to take advantage of in coming quarters to deepen its ability to leverage organizational knowledge.

“Bennett Jones’ usage of Knowledge Unlocked is fully keeping in spirit with its longstanding investment in knowledge management and technology infrastructure to promote collaboration, increase productivity, and drive efficiencies for its clients,” said Alex Smith, Global Product Management Lead, iManage RAVN. “With Knowledge Unlocked, Bennett Jones can easily surface precedents, insights, and best practices that give clients access to the full depth of knowledge and expertise of the firm – delivering value to clients in new and efficient ways.”

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc

Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market-leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,500 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,500 law firms and 1,200 corporate law departments and other enterprise customers – rely on iManage to deliver great client and corporate work – securely.