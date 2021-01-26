SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), (“CleanSpark, or the Company”), an advanced software and controls technology solutions company focused on solving modern energy challenges, today announced a release upgrade to its mVSO, microgrid Value Stream Optimizer. mVSO is CleanSpark’s microgrid planning and proposal software for energy, solar, and storage developers as well as EPC firms (Engineering, Procurement and Construction).

The latest release to mVSO includes significant enhancements to all customer-facing reports and financial analyses. Report interfaces have been redesigned from the ground-up to provide clear, concise, and compelling graphics and tables to help project developers collaborate with their customers to identify the optimal solution to meet their needs. From top-level financial metrics across a 20-year project lifetime to sample operational charts with 15-minute resolution, every aspect of the proposed microgrid is described and explained in terms the most non-technical customer can understand. These clearly defined outcomes are an invaluable tool in growing the sales channels for all types of energy providers, especially with the recent impetus on expansion of renewable energy initiatives under the new Administration.

mVSO can now seamlessly ingest outputs from a variety of other renewable energy related software, including Helioscope, PVSyst, and PVWatts modeling systems. The software continues to accept custom rate structures as well as hourly interval data in simple Excel and CSV file formats.

CleanSpark Chief Technology Officer, Amanda Kabak said, “We made these significant improvements not only based on feedback from our current users, but also on our own modeling experience during direct sales of our mPulse controller. We have crafted the outputs to accurately tell a story that addresses capital expenditure and return, utility consumption, detailed savings breakdown, and the interplay of the different distributed energy resources within the microgrid itself.”

Kabak added, “In addition to improved reporting, mVSO now supports integrating with externally modeled solar data. This request arose from current and potential customers to expand their offering processes. Many of our mVSO customers are experienced solar project developers having numerous existing—and complementary—tools at their disposal.”

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark products and services are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at info@cleanspark.com or visiting the Company's website at www.cleanspark.com.

Investors are encouraged to contact the Company at ir@cleanspark.com or visiting the Company's website at https://ir.cleanspark.com/

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software and controls technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. We have a suite of software solutions that provide end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. Our offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, and software consulting services.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary ATL Data Centers LLC, CleanSpark owns and operates a data center that provides customers with traditional on-site and cloud-based data center services. The Company also owns and operates a fleet of over 3,400 ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) Bitcoin miners producing over 200 PH/s in mining capacity. Capacity is expected to increase to over 300 PH/s in mining capacity in early 2021. CleanSpark plans to apply its technologies with a goal of mining bitcoins at the lowest energy prices in the United States. For more information, visit https://ATL-DATA.com

Investor Relations CleanSpark, Inc. (801)-244-4405 ir@cleanspark.com