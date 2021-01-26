Company Announcement No. 03/2021



Copenhagen, 26 January 2021

As informed in Company Announcement No. 02/2021, Athena Investments A/S (“Athena”) has requested Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (“Nasdaq Copenhagen”) to remove Athena’s shares from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Nasdaq Copenhagen has accepted the request for removal from trading and official listing of Athena’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Consequently, the last day of trading and official listing of Athena’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be 16 February 2021, which is also the last business day within the ongoing compulsory acquisition period.





The Board of Directors





Contact:

Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71

Francesco Vittori, CEO, Tel.: +45 33 36 42 02





Attachment