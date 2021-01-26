New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerogel Blanket Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724801/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on aerogel blanket market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing application of aerogel blankets in aerospace and rising demand from the oil and gas industry. In addition, the growing application of aerogel blankets in aerospace is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aerogel blanket market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The aerogel blanket market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Energy

• Construction

• AA and M

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing application of aerogel blankets in aerospace as one of the prime reasons driving the aerogel blanket market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aerogel blanket market covers the following areas:

• Aerogel blanket market sizing

• Aerogel blanket market forecast

• Aerogel blanket market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724801/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001