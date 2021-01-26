Kitchener, Waterloo, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L is a nationally recognized place to work yet again. As recently announced, the organizers of the annual Canada’s Top 100 Employers list have chosen D2L as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People for 2021.

Some of the innovations D2L was recognized for include:

Managing a two-year graduate software program featuring rotations through four different teams in the product development department, where participants learn a variety of programming languages and work on various aspects of the company's product.

Developing future leaders through the LEAD (Learning, Engagement and Development) program, which helps employees grow and move to the next level in their careers.

Having LEAD participants work on an action learning project to solve a real D2L problem that they present to senior leaders at the end of the program.

“D2L is a company started by new grads fresh out of university, and we’ve tried to imbue our culture with the same youthful exuberance we felt for our work from day one,” says John Baker, Founder and President and CEO of D2L. “It’s about more than being a cool place to work. It’s about the importance of the work we’re doing and the good it’s doing in the world that keeps the best and the brightest coming in and joining our team. This award recognizes that we’re doing some important things right, and I’d like to thank the people at Canada’s Top 100 Employers for recognizing us, on behalf of every D2Ler.”

ABOUT D2L’S BRIGHTSPACE

D2L’s Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for organizations that value continuous investment in people to drive their business success.



D2L’s Brightspace is powering smarter upskilling and reskilling of workforces around the world. It is the one place that supports all aspects of learning with better engagement and productivity through personalized learning. It gives your teams the tools they’re going to love and makes it easy to support exceptional experiences face-to-face or fully online.



D2L’s Brightspace is designed in close collaboration with clients around the world – building a rich set of features to improve engagement, retention and learning outcomes. And it makes it easier to give feedback. It’s worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s fully accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for you to reach every learner.



Like many of our clients, D2L uses its award-winning Brightspace learning platform to support onboarding, compliance training, leadership development, and upskilling of its own employees. This has led to back-to-back #1 in North America awards for new hire and onboarding experiences. To learn more, visit D2L for Corporate Learning .

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 900 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

