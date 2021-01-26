New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drum Liner Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724784/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on drum liner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the global chemical warehousing and storage market and growing global paints and coatings market. In addition, growth of the global chemical warehousing and storage market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The drum liner market analysis includes material segment and geographical landscapes.



The drum liner market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Flexible

• Rigid



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growth of the adhesive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the drum liner market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on drum liner market covers the following areas:

• Drum liner market sizing

• Drum liner market forecast

• Drum liner market industry analysis





