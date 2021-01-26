New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorsport Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957454/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.2% over the period 2020-2027. Auto Racing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Enclosed Wheel Racing segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR



The Motorsport market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing

Citroen Australia

Ferrari SpA

Hendrick Motorsports, LLC

Joe Gibbs Racing

McLaren Group

Mercedes-Benz

Roush Fenway Racing

Team Penske

Toyota Motor Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957454/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Motorsport Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Motorsport Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Motorsport Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Motorsport Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Auto Racing (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Auto Racing (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Auto Racing (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Enclosed Wheel Racing (Product) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Enclosed Wheel Racing (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Enclosed Wheel Racing (Product) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Motorsport Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Motorsport Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Motorsport Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Motorsport Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Motorsport Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Motorsport Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 15: Motorsport Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Motorsport: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Motorsport Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Motorsport Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Motorsport Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Motorsport Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Motorsport Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Motorsport Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Motorsport Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Motorsport Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European Motorsport Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Motorsport Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 26: Motorsport Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Motorsport Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Motorsport Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French Motorsport Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Motorsport Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Motorsport Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: German Motorsport Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Motorsport Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Motorsport Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Motorsport Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Motorsport Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Motorsport: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Motorsport Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Motorsport Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Motorsport Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Spanish Motorsport Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Motorsport Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Motorsport Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Motorsport Market in Russia by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Russian Motorsport Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Motorsport Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 47: Motorsport Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Motorsport Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Motorsport Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Motorsport Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Motorsport Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Motorsport Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Motorsport Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Motorsport Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Motorsport Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Motorsport Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: Australian Motorsport Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Motorsport Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Indian Motorsport Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Motorsport Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Motorsport Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Motorsport Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: Motorsport Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Motorsport: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Motorsport Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motorsport Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Motorsport Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 68: Motorsport Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Motorsport Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Motorsport Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Motorsport Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Motorsport Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Motorsport Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 74: Motorsport Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Motorsport Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Motorsport Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Motorsport Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Motorsport Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Motorsport Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Motorsport Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 81: Mexican Motorsport Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Motorsport Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Motorsport Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Motorsport Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Motorsport Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Motorsport Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Motorsport Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Motorsport Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: The Middle East Motorsport Historic Market by Product

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Motorsport Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Motorsport: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Motorsport Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Iranian Motorsport Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Motorsport Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 95: Motorsport Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Motorsport Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Motorsport Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Motorsport Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Motorsport Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Motorsport Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Motorsport Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: Motorsport Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Motorsport Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Motorsport Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Motorsport Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Motorsport Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Motorsport Market in Africa by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: African Motorsport Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957454/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001