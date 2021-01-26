NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Restaurant and Food Group by Informa Connect, owners of industry leader Nation's Restaurant News , announce the launch of their latest venture, CREATE, a first-of-its-kind year-round digital experience and festival-style live event focused exclusively on foodservice industry innovation and transformation. It's where restaurant leaders from the largest chains to the most innovative independents come together to learn from leading thinkers and change makers, discover products and services that will transform foodservice, and connect with like-minded peers forging new paths to advance the industry.



“CREATE is what the industry needs now. It is what our highly engaged audience and committed partners built with us to inspire and advance business, tech, people, menus, and the customer experience,” shared Sarah Lockyer, Group Director. “As market leaders we are always innovating to connect the industry, help build relationships and serve relevant content - whether live, on-demand, digitally or in-person. CREATE will help foodservice go further, faster together.”

Digital Content Experiences Driven By Operators

The CREATE digital experience is more than just a community. It brings together the power of trust and scale of Nation’s Restaurant News along with the success of the award-winning Restaurants Rise content platform, which saw record levels of content engagement and impressions, to create a new movement tailored to the needs of restaurant executives and restaurateurs seeking connections, ideas and solutions to grow their businesses as the industry evolves from recovery to growth and innovation. Driven by feedback from the industry, this new digital experience is designed for restaurant professionals to access content at their own pace, with year-round bursts of content and connectivity accessible at any time.

The CREATE digital experience includes:

CREATE-ive Digital Days – Live, “need now” content and connections

– Live, “need now” content and connections Fast Chats – Binge-worthy thought leadership content

– Binge-worthy thought leadership content CREATE-ive Conversations – Deep-dive roundtable discussions with top execs

– Deep-dive roundtable discussions with top execs Lightning Keynotes – Fast-paced, solutions-oriented sessions

– Fast-paced, solutions-oriented sessions Ask the Experts – Real talk in real time with the industry’s top minds



CREATE will provide numerous digital opportunities for restaurant professionals and industry partners to learn, discover and advance their business throughout the year starting in March – culminating in a safe but exciting, curated in-person event in October where restaurant leaders can reconnect and reshape the industry.

An All New (and Safe) In-Person Experience

The CREATE Experience, scheduled for October 4-6, 2021 in Denver, Colorado, is a new festival-style, live event for the industry designed to provide insightful presentations, drive meaningful conversations, build new relationships, and showcase foodservice innovations. There’s nothing traditional about this event - no big exhibit hall to navigate or mandatory meetings to attend. Additional information on the exciting elements of this in-person experience and registration are coming soon. This event is being organized with the health and safety of our attendees as a top priority, and in accordance with Informa’s AllSecure health and safety standard.

Registration for both the digital and in-person experiences will be available soon. Visit our CREATE interest page to stay connected and updated on all things CREATE.

Powered by Nation’s Restaurant News – with the largest, most engaged and highly-qualified audience in foodservice – CREATE is the premier platform designed to connect industry buyers and sellers. For sponsorship and partnership activation opportunities, please contact Susan Szymanski, Director of Business Development: susan.szymanski@informa.com

ABOUT NATION’S RESTAURANT NEWS

Nation's Restaurant News (NRN) is the No. 1 source of business information for the foodservice industry. For more than 50 years, NRN has served the information and engagement needs of foodservice professionals, offering award-winning content across all mediums with the goal of driving businesses forward. NRN was named Best Media Brand by the Jesse H. Neal Awards in 2019. NRN is part of the Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect.

ABOUT THE RESTAURANT & FOOD GROUP BY INFORMA CONNECT

The Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect is the leading B2B integrated media group connecting products, solutions and thought leadership with the largest, most engaged and highly-qualified audience in foodservice and food retail. The group connects the entire food and foodservice ecosystem of operators, chefs, retailers, manufacturers, vendors and solutions providers through traditional, digital, social and custom media as well as digital and live events. Learn more at https://restaurant-food.informaconnect.com

ABOUT INFORMA CONNECT

Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences, Construction & Real Estate, Restaurant & Hospitality, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round. Learn more at https://www.informaconnect.com