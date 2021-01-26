Internationally-respected neuroradiologist Edmond “Eddie” Knopp, M.D. has joined Hyperfine Research, Inc. as the company’s Senior Medical Director. Dr. Knopp has nearly three decades of clinical care and research experience in radiology, neuroradiology and MR imaging and is widely recognized as a pioneer in the field for his numerous accomplishments and thought leadership.

Guilford, CT, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internationally-respected neuroradiologist Edmond “Eddie” Knopp, M.D. has joined Hyperfine Research, Inc. as the company’s Senior Medical Director. Dr. Knopp has nearly three decades of clinical care and research experience in radiology, neuroradiology and MR imaging and is widely recognized as a pioneer in the field for his numerous accomplishments and thought leadership. In this management role, Dr. Knopp will work with Hyperfine to establish a Clinical Center of Excellence, develop the company’s overarching clinical and medical strategies and will serve as Hyperfine’s representative to the clinical community, fostering relationships with key opinion leaders on a global basis. His experience and expertise will support Hyperfine’s ongoing commitment to understanding the clinical issues facing the healthcare delivery community, and to continue to influence products that are on the cutting edge of innovation and superior patient care.

Dr. Knopp is a senior member of the American Society of Neuroradiology and an American Board of Radiology examiner, and sits on the editorial boards of many of the industry’s leading peer-reviewed publications. He was awarded the American Board of Radiology’s Lifetime Service Award in 2015. Dr. Knopp also serves as an advisor to the International Diagnostic Course Davos, which is the largest medical imaging training course in the world. He is the author of over 80 publications and has given hundreds of international and national presentations.

“Dr. Knopp is an internationally renowned neuroradiologist and we are thrilled that he is joining Hyperfine as our Senior Medical Director,” said Hyperfine’s Chief Medical Officer and Chief Technology Officer Khan Siddiqui. “His expertise regarding the clinical issues facing the global healthcare delivery community is a tremendous addition to the already deep bench of talent on the Hyperfine team.”

“I am delighted to be joining such an innovative team,” said Dr. Knopp. “Hyperfine is on the cutting edge of MRI and is on the cusp of transforming healthcare. I very much look forward to working with clinicians, societies, and, of course, my new Hyperfine teammates to accelerate Hyperfine’s mission of democratizing medical imaging.”

Dr. Knopp has over 26 years’ experience in academia and private practice, including serving on the faculty at the New York University School of Medicine for more than 20 years. While at NYU, Dr. Knopp held multiple roles, including Director of Neuroradiology, Director of MRI Education and most recently, Associate Chairman for Quality, Technology and Safety.

Dr. Knopp is a graduate of Emory University and received his medical doctorate from the State University of New York Health Sciences University College of Medicine. He was a surgical resident for two years followed by a radiology residency and two-year neuroradiology Fellowship.

About Hyperfine Research

Hyperfine lives to make MR imaging available to everyone . The Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System is the result of a total rethink of MR’s potential in the healthcare landscape. What if MR imaging didn’t require a dedicated suite, extensive training or expensive upkeep? Let’s use the wonders of high-field MRI for the appropriate patients, and deploy Swoop™ at the point-of-care for everyone else. Hyperfine received market-ready FDA clearance for its portable MR imaging for the brain and head of patients of all ages in August 2020. Since its launch in the fall of 2020, Swoop has been honored repeatedly, as one of two finalists for the Best New Radiology Vendor of 2020 by Aunt Minnie, the winner of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) 2020 incubatED Medical Device Innovation Challenge, with a Best Practices Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan, and most recently as a 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree from CES. Hyperfine is part of 4Catalyzer, a health technology incubator with facilities in CT, NY, CA and Taiwan. www.hyperfine.io.

