Austin, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced the hiring of student housing veteran, Theresa Sopata, as Vice President of Business Development and Client Relations.



In her role, Sopata will be responsible for driving new revenue for Campus Advantage’s third-party management and consulting platforms, which account for nearly 50% of the company’s annual revenue. Sopata will also lead the sourcing and development of new client relationships with investors, owners, developers, and universities to provide student housing management and consulting services while also nurturing existing client relationships.



Sopata brings 15 years of real estate industry experience to Campus Advantage which includes student, multi-family, new development, and industrial. She most recently served as Director of Client Services at Greystar, where she was responsible for facilitating key communication, initiatives and deliverables to drive portfolio growth and ensure client satisfaction as well as consulting services to execute clients’ various business strategies. Prior to her tenure at Greystar, Sopata served in business development and marketing roles at both Cardinal Group and Peak Campus. Her other experience includes identifying and developing new, nationwide partnership opportunities, researching and analyzing current multi-family and student regional market conditions and trends, and working with senior leadership to implement company goals and visions.



“I am beyond thrilled and honored to be welcomed to the Campus Advantage team and help lead and contribute to the company’s overall business development and client relationships strategy,” said Sopata. “Campus Advantage’s platform, culture and people are truly special. This team is laser focused on thoughtful execution, nurturing relationships and treating each other with kindness. I look forward to working with this amazing team of industry experts and utilizing my extensive student housing industry experience to help contribute to the company’s, and our investors’, bottom line.”



“Theresa’s seasoned industry experience combined with her exceptional leadership skills and strong drive to succeed are key qualities that will help her lead our company’s business development strategy,” said Mike Peter, President and CEO at Campus Advantage. “Theresa will play an integral role, both internally and externally, as we continue to grow our national portfolio of communities and adapt to the ever-changing student housing industry.”





About Campus Advantage

Campus Advantage® is a student housing management company that specializes in fostering financially prosperous communities through its property management, investments, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest-growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.

