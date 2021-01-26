TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Solutions, a Global 100 clean technology company, has been awarded a project with SP Energy Networks (SPEN) to demonstrate how the introduction of local demand-side flexibility can help the Distribution System Operator (DSO) better manage their network.



The energy landscape is quickly changing as the number of customers seeking to connect distributed generation to the network is increasing. As a result, there is a strong need for smarter and cost-effective ways to manage the network. The use of smarter distribution network assets will render tremendous environmental benefits facilitating the adoption of low carbon technologies moving the United Kingdom one step closer to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050¹.

“Today’s power grid is facing new demands and challenges. A reliable and resilient power grid is the cornerstone of a sustainable society. We are thrilled to lead a project with SPEN to help build and track a more resilient power grid,” noted Hari Suthan, Chief of Strategic Growth & Sales, Opus One Solutions. “This project offers a one-of-a-kind solution that is imperative to move energy networks to an electric future to help the UK achieve its net zero goals.”

“This project with Opus One is an exciting milestone in Project FUSION as we trial innovative flexibility solutions that speeds up our response time and helps add value to our customers by accelerating connections and deferring costly reinforcements,” said Michael Green, Senior Innovation Engineer at SP Energy Networks.

Opus One will develop and deploy a system that focuses on engaging customers to provide system flexibility through the Universal Smart Energy Framework that focuses on transparency and standardization. By demonstrating how local flexibility markets can provide a fast and cost-effective tool this will assist the DSO to actively manage its network and deliver a better future for its customers. SPEN is aiming to make the transition from Distribution Network Operator (DNO) to DSO and project FUSION will be a key element in facilitating this transition.

The solution will be used as part of a market trial programme over the next three years and will first be tested in St. Andrews and East Fife to demonstrate how the introduction of a local demand-side flexibility market can help DSO better manage their network.

Opus One has established its European offices based in Glasgow, UK, and is actively expanding to better serve the UK and European Union.

About Opus One Solutions

Opus One Solutions is a software engineering and solutions company with the vision of a digitalized, decentralized, and decarbonized planet. Its intelligent energy networking platform, GridOS®, optimizes complex power flows so that it can deliver real-time energy management and integrated planning to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy assets. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and responsive demand. GridOS also facilitates the management of microgrids — from homes to businesses to communities — for unparalleled grid resiliency and value to the electricity customer.

About Scottish Power Electricity Networks

As a distribution and transmission network operator SP Energy Networks (SPEN) keeps electricity flowing to over 6m customers across 3.5m homes and businesses throughout Central & Southern Scotland and Merseyside, Cheshire, North & Mid-Wales and North Shropshire. We do this through our network of over 110,000km of power cables and 30,000 substations across our licence areas and we are investing approximately £7 billion into the electricity network to create a better future, quicker for our customers and communities.

