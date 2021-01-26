SAN FRANCISCO and FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations safely connect their data, and Kythera, a healthcare cloud- based data science platform company with data representing over 310 million US patients, announced an expanded partnership to serve healthcare businesses.



Healthcare information users face constant challenges when evaluating and integrating data. Utilizing Datavant’s privacy-protecting patient-level linking technology through Kythera’s Wayfinder platform-as-a-service, users are able to extract maximum value from data investments by securely evaluating and integrating data across a wide variety of sources. Kythera’s Wayfinder enables any data to be matched and analyzed, including claims, electronic health records, digital health information, payer inputs, lab and imaging records, and consumer records. By applying market-proven machine learning principles, Wayfinder also includes standardized provider and payer directories to align and integrate data at greater velocity, with greater accuracy, and at lower cost - unlocking the value of matched information sets faster and less expensively at scale.

Members of the Datavant ecosystem will be able to leverage Kythera’s Wayfinder platform to efficiently evaluate data assets from partners and other sources by exploring and understanding complementary data sets available through Datavant. Wayfinder enables immediate consumption and integration, leading to more accurate and actionable insights for life sciences companies, health systems, public health entities, and other non-health care organizations that utilize health care data to improve their understanding of markets and customers.

Datavant ecosystem members can also take advantage of Wayfinder to quickly deploy their data assets as a product with enterprise grade speed, scale, and security. This benefit enables the monetization of otherwise underutilized data assets, further extending the utility and value of Datavant’s linking technology and partner ecosystem.

“Datavant and Kythera have witnessed companies that link and combine healthcare data achieve a critical step in outperforming their competition by advancing the use of information to improve healthcare,” said Travis May, Chief Executive Officer of Datavant. “We are excited to deepen our relationship with Kythera and to support our shared goal – ensuring life sciences manufacturers, health systems, or any organization using health care data, have access to complete and accurate information and insights.”

“Data consumers are looking for the best available information to support their decisions. The greatest challenges are ensuring data is complete and high quality. Our partnership with Datavant enables us to serve customers by addressing both of these challenges,” said Jeff McDonald, CEO at Kythera. “This partnership helps healthcare organizations have the confidence to make decisions that improve patient care, create better product-market fit, and better understand customers.”

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of de-identified patient records across datasets. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

About Kythera

Kythera is a healthcare data science platform company that maximizes data investments by applying machine learning to improve quality, integration, and decision making through advanced machine learning. When our cloud-based technology is combined with our data assets representing more than 310 million US patients, our customers realize increased data fidelity, access more accurate insights, improve decision making, and make smarter data investments. Learn more about Kythera at www.kytheralabs.com .

Contact: Sarah Rowe, Head of Marketing Contact: Dana Goldberg, Kythera