TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today released its 2020 Investment Funds Report. Since 2018, the year-end report has provided summary data on annual mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) sales and assets under management. The 2020 report includes additional data and analysis related to the global pandemic, as well as historical comparisons to previous periods of market turmoil.



“IFIC’s role in data collection and analysis enables us to gain important insights into how changes in the regulatory and economic environment affect the investment funds industry and the investors it serves,” said Paul Bourque, president and CEO, IFIC. “During an unprecedented year that saw significant market volatility, we were pleased to see positive overall sales and historically high asset levels across both mutual funds and ETFs.”

Key highlights:

At the end of 2020, Canadian mutual fund assets totalled $1.78 trillion and ETF assets totalled $257 billion.



Total mutual funds net sales were $31 billion and total ETF net sales were $41.5 billion in 2020.



At the end of 2020, responsible investment mutual fund assets totalled $17.3 billion and ETF assets totalled $2.8 billion.



Alternative mutual fund assets totalled $12.2 billion and alternative ETF assets totalled $2.9 billion.

