Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical device connectivity market is projected to reach value of USD 6.36 Billion by 2027, at a rapid and steady CAGR of 24.3% according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the rising demand for data analytics solutions in the healthcare industry, the global medical device connectivity market is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. Besides, the rising emphasis on patient safety and quality of care is expected to further drive the global medical device connectivity market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for telemedicine and telehealth applications in the healthcare industry is expected to fuel the global medical device connectivity market during the forecast period.

Inability of end-users to adopt digital Information technology systems is expected to restrain the global medical device connectivity market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2020, Digital Surgery Ltd was acquired by Medtronic plc. The deal would stimulate the strategic plan of Medtronic to offer laparoscopic and robotic surgeries with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

Due to advantages of interface devices, such as easy access to medical files and quicker patient check-ins, the interface devices segment is likely to witness substantial growth, at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period.

Due to growing concerns among healthcare organizations about productive operating practices and about providing improved patient care and better diagnosis, the support & maintenance segment is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Due to the increasing need for healthcare solutions for use in network performance enhancement and usability, rising need for integrations, and growing adoption of integrated smart devices in the healthcare industry, the hybrid segment is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period

Due to the increasing demand for better patient data entry management throughout diagnosis, the diagnostic & imaging center segment is projected to expand substantially during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing requirement for an efficient solution for exchanging medical information is expected to act as a driver of the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand significantly. Developing countries in the Asia Pacific region, such as China, India, and Japan, are swiftly adopting medical device connectivity solutions for enhanced healthcare systems, which is expected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key market participants include Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Medtronic plc, Cerner Corporation, Digi International Inc., Lantronix, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., and Baxter International Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical device connectivity market on the basis of solution, service, technology, end-use, and region.

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Interface Devices Telemetry Systems Connectivity Hubs Medical Device Integration

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Training Support & Maintenance Consulting Implementation & Integration

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Wireless Wired Hybrid

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Ambulatory Care Centers Hospitals Diagnostic & Imaging Centers Home Healthcare Centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



