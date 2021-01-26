Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical device connectivity market is projected to reach value of USD 6.36 Billion by 2027, at a rapid and steady CAGR of 24.3% according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the rising demand for data analytics solutions in the healthcare industry, the global medical device connectivity market is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. Besides, the rising emphasis on patient safety and quality of care is expected to further drive the global medical device connectivity market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for telemedicine and telehealth applications in the healthcare industry is expected to fuel the global medical device connectivity market during the forecast period.
Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/474
Inability of end-users to adopt digital Information technology systems is expected to restrain the global medical device connectivity market during the forecast period.
Key Highlights of Report
Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/474
Emergen Research has segmented the global medical device connectivity market on the basis of solution, service, technology, end-use, and region.
Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: http://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-device-connectivity-market
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Product (Software, Hardware), By Workflow (Image Acquisition, Image Analysis, Reporting, and Communication), By Therapeutic Application (General Imaging, Specialty Imaging), By Deployment Mode, By Modality, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027
Patient Registry Software Market By Delivery, By Database, By Registry Type, By Function, By Software Type (Integrated, Standalone), By End-use (Government & Third-Party Administrators, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Research Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2027
Operating Room Management Solutions Market By Solution Type (Data management and communication solutions, Operating room supply management solutions, Anesthesia information management solutions, Operating room scheduling solutions, Performance management solutions), By Mode of Deployment (Ob-premises, Cloud-based), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers), and By Region
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release@ http://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-medical-device-connectivity-market
Emergen Research
Surrey, CANADA
Emergen logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: